ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FBI seizes Nevada GOP chairman’s phone as part of fake elector probe

By David Charns, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8fcP_0gJwZ98J00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — FBI agents served a search warrant Wednesday on Nevada’s top GOP official, sources told KLAS.

Agents seized the cell phone of state Republican chairman Michael McDonald reportedly as part of an investigation into an alleged fake elector scheme initiated at the end of the 2020 presidential election.

Nevada Republicans sent National Archives fake electoral certificates saying Trump won election

In December 2020, KLAS reported that the Nevada Republican Party’s six electors signed paperwork signaling their support for former President Donald Trump in a symbolic ceremony devoid of any legal merit, which was held in Carson City and coincided with the official state-sanctioned tally on Dec. 14, 2020.

A second search warrant was issued for state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, who also signed the document, but FBI agents could not locate him Wednesday, sources told KLAS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrHlI_0gJwZ98J00
The state’s real election certification versus the one sent in by the Nevada Republican Party. (KLAS)

President Joe Biden won the presidential race in Nevada by more than 2%. He received the state’s six electoral votes in the official state ceremony, overseen by Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

A video of the GOP event has since been deleted. In January, KLAS received a copy of the fake certificates , which attempted to certify the state’s electoral votes to Trump.

The certificate received by the National Archives looks much different than the official state-sealed one and reads, “We, the undersigned, being the duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president of the United States of America from the State of Nevada, do hereby certify six electoral votes for Trump.”

In a statement after the event, Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald said the party’s electors convened in Carson City due to ongoing legal battles seeking to overturn the election results. Nevada Republicans lost all court cases involving allegations of voter fraud.

McDonald’s attorney, Richard Wright, was unavailable Wednesday. Defense attorney George Kelesis told KLAS he had “no comment about the FBI.”

The subpoenas, issued in late January, said in part, “… We are seeking information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkruT_0gJwZ98J00
FILE – In this June 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, is greeted by Nevada State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald as he arrives at the podium to speak during the Nevada Republican Party Convention at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow, File)

The Jan. 6 committee said in its hearing Tuesday that part of its focus was on the fake elector scheme.

The Nevada GOP did not immediately return a request for comment. The party has not responded to any request for comment regarding the electors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Border House reps split on abortion ruling

House members who represent West Texas and Southern New Mexico reacted along party lines to Friday’s historic Supreme Court abortion ruling. One thing they agreed upon is the ruling will deeply impact American society.
WEST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Carson City, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Carson City, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
WWLP

Recap: NY race for governor Democratic candidate forum

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — In just a few days, New Yorkers will head to the polls in the state’s primary election to nominate a Republican and Democratic candidate for governor. The three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are appearing on PIX11 News’ Democratic Forum Saturday evening to show voters where they stand on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Mcdonald
Person
Donald Trump
WWLP

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Connecticut

Connecticut is among the 22 states and the District of Columbia that protect abortion access through state constitutions, legislation, or court decisions, according to a database from the Center for Reproductive Rights. Abortion would remain legal in these states barring new action to overturn previous actions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Gop#Republicans#State#The National Archives
WWLP

Officials urge state not to sit on ARPA funds

Municipal leaders urged lawmakers to revive Gov. Charlie Baker's proposal to allocate billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief in the next five weeks, warning that punting decisions about how to use the pot of aid will blunt its ultimate impact.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy