Niagara Falls man facing charges after police seize guns, drugs and cash

Niagara Falls police announced a man is facing charges after police seized guns, drugs and over $90,000 cash Wednesday.

Police said a search warrant was executed at 1731 Niagara Street after an investigation that lasted several months and the following was allegedly recovered:

Two loaded handguns

A significant amount of ammunition

More than 14 ounces of cocaine

19 grams of cocaine base (crack)

$92,650 in cash

63-year-old Henry Oliver of Niagara Falls was charged with the two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additional charges will be filed pending laboratory testing results. Police said Oliver is a previously convicted violent felon.

“The commitment and dedication the men and women in the Niagara Falls Police Department have to protecting our neighbors is second-to-none. I’d especially like to recognize the officers in the department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. They work tirelessly and around-the-clock to rid our streets of guns and drugs, and to keep them out of the hands of people with a violent, criminal history who force our neighbors to live in fear for their safety.”

“I commend the Niagara Falls Police Department and Chief Faso for their efforts to make our city safer. Their work every day – and especially in cases like this – is an excellent reflection of our dedication to increase safety and security on City streets."

- Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso- Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino