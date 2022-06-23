ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls man facing charges after police seize guns, drugs and cash

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LT4Eg_0gJwXlSy00

Niagara Falls police announced a man is facing charges after police seized guns, drugs and over $90,000 cash Wednesday.

Police said a search warrant was executed at 1731 Niagara Street after an investigation that lasted several months and the following was allegedly recovered:

  • Two loaded handguns
  • A significant amount of ammunition
  • More than 14 ounces of cocaine
  • 19 grams of cocaine base (crack)
  • $92,650 in cash

63-year-old Henry Oliver of Niagara Falls was charged with the two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additional charges will be filed pending laboratory testing results. Police said Oliver is a previously convicted violent felon.

“The commitment and dedication the men and women in the Niagara Falls Police Department have to protecting our neighbors is second-to-none. I’d especially like to recognize the officers in the department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. They work tirelessly and around-the-clock to rid our streets of guns and drugs, and to keep them out of the hands of people with a violent, criminal history who force our neighbors to live in fear for their safety.”
- Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso
“I commend the Niagara Falls Police Department and Chief Faso for their efforts to make our city safer. Their work every day – and especially in cases like this – is an excellent reflection of our dedication to increase safety and security on City streets."
- Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino

