Craig Kessler takes another detailed look at the prolific career of Richie Beirach, who has made hundreds of recordings since 1974. We’ll hear the 74-year-old pianist in a variety of solo settings, examples of his work with guitarist John Abercrombie, and we’ll pay close attention to Beirach’s long-time association with reedman Dave Liebman.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO