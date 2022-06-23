ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Man and ‘adorable’ little girl running Scout cookie scam in NY, residents say

By Steve Kuzj, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CqfS_0gJwWHe900

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. ( WPIX ) – A series of cookie crimes is unfolding in New York, according to Long Island residents who told investigators they paid for Girl Scout cookies they never received.

Victims say the “Girl Scout” arrived at their door with a man who appeared to be her father, trying to sell cookies.

“She said, ‘Could you please buy cookies from me? Please?'” said Suffolk County resident Maria Feinman, recalling her run-in with the girl. “We bought two boxes of cookies and we never got them.”

Numerous victims came forward with similar stories of being swindled. Many of the victims described the smaller suspect in the same way, Feinman claims.

“Everyone she spoke to used the word ‘adorable,'” Feinman said.

SEE IT: The Girl Scouts have a cookie-inspired makeup line

The alleged cookie crooks collected the cash upfront and promised to deliver the cookies at a later date. But months later, the duo’s “customers” never received their cookies.

Suffolk County police believe the two stole from numerous victims across several cities. Investigators know of at least 11 victims targeted between February and May, although neighbors think the actual number is much higher.

The Girl Scout Council of Suffolk County, upon becoming aware of the news, said they are heartbroken by the string of possible crimes using their name and image. If you or someone you know was scammed, they ask that you notify the council to get any cookies promised by the duo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Watch out, Staten Island: This dangerous invasive weed can give you third-degree burns

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Did you know there’s a plant so vicious it can cause your skin to burn?. Meet the invasive giant hogweed, or the Heracleum Mantegazzianum plant, which is so dangerous that it’s a federally listed noxious weed, and New York state law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Girl Scouts#Girl Scout Cookies#The Cookies
fox5ny.com

Woman attacks Long Island CVS workers, cops say

NEW YORK - A Queens woman faces several charges after an incident at a Long Island CVS store. Nassau County Police say that Jennifer Miles, 28, was involved in a dispute with store employees at a Valley Stream CVS store on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to CVS located at 44...
QUEENS, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole wiring, coaxial cable and other items from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, on June 7. He fled in a black Acura with Florida license plates.
COMMACK, NY
Daily Voice

One Seriously Injured In Crash On Westbury Roadway

One person was seriously injured in a crash involving an SUV and a scooter on a busy Long Island roadway. It happened around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 26 in Westbury. A 2020 Nissan SUV, operated by a 23-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on Old Country Road when it struck the electric scooter operated by a 75-year-old-man that was traveling northbound on Post Avenue, Nassau County Police said.
WESTBURY, NY
fox5ny.com

Enraged moviegoer chokes employee at Long Island theater

NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County say they have arrested a man for allegedly choking and punching two employees of a movie theater last week. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Donald Ahlers Jr., 55, of East Islip, got into a physical altercation with employees of the Sayville Cinemas on Railroad Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. on June 18.
PIX11

Beware of Long Island Girl Scout cookie scam involving ‘adorable’ little girl

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – There’s a cookie crime scheme unfolding on Long Island. That’s according to residents of Suffolk County who told investigators they paid a father and daughter for Girl Scout cookies, only to never receive them. “She said ‘could you please buy cookies from me? Please?'” said Suffolk County resident Maria Feinman. […]
longisland.com

Rudy Giuliani Assaulted, Sunday, While Campaigning for Son

Rudy Giuliani, 78, was attacked by a worker at a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday, while campaigning for Andrew Giuliani, leaving the former NY City mayor shaken. NY gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani has issued the following statement:. “Innocent people are attacked in today’s New York all of the time....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen. Marilin Regalado, age 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 a.m. Nassau County Police said her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, June 24 at 11 p.m. She is...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NewsChannel 36

Congressman Lee Zeldin Responds to Campaign Vandalism

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- This weekend, Congressman Lee Zeldin, released the following statement after a Zeldin for New York campaign sign was vandalized with antisemitic death threats in Huntington, New York. Now, Zeldin is the Republican and Conservative Party designee for Governor. With a win, Zeldin would become the first...
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

Long Island military mom surprises daughter at school

BALDWIN, N.Y. — After two years away, a Long Island mother gave her daughter the surprise of a lifetime. Sgt. Lilibeth Contreras, who returned from a two-year deployment with the Army in South Korea, returned Thursday with a lot of fanfare. She surprised her daughter, second-grader Nikole Carvajal, at Meadow Elementary School. Contreras will be […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy