NJ man killed girlfriend's poodle, abandoned the other after argument: prosecutors

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

FREEHOLD, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A New Jersey man was charged with killing one of his girlfriend’s dogs and abandoning the other following an argument between the couple earlier this month, prosecutors said Thursday.

Nicholas Winter, 35, faces charges of third-degree animal cruelty resulting in death and abandoning a domestic animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

After the couple’s argument, Winter repeatedly texted his girlfriend while she was at work, threatening the welfare of her toy poodles, prosecutors said.

When police officers responded to an Asbury Park home around 4 a.m. on June 4, they found one of the dogs, a 12-year-old named Bentley, dead. An autopsy later revealed the dog died from blunt-force trauma, according to prosecutors.

The girlfriend’s other dog, a 4-year-old named Sophia, was reported missing but was found alive in the area several hours later.

Winter was arrested and charged Wednesday. If convicted of the more serious charge, he faces up to five years in state prison.

