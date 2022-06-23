ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Kate get their first official portrait together

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are posing for their first official portrait together.

The royal couple said they were “delighted” to see the first joint portrait of themselves unveiled Thursday at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum in the United Kingdom, where it will be on display for three years before heading to other spaces.

The portrait is by British artist Jamie Coreth.

Trailer drops for Trump documentary that had footage subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

The artwork was commissioned last year by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as “a gift to Cambridgeshire,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Coreth “worked to incorporate the City of Cambridge into the portrait by painting the background with the tones and colours of many of the historical stone buildings that are synonymous with the city,” according to a statement.

Kate, embracing William while wearing an emerald green dress, is seen gazing off to the side along with her husband, who has his hand in a pocket. Both are sporting slight grins in the painting.

Chicopee fireworks event with parade being held on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s very first Patriotic Parade begins at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street. The line of march will follow the traditional Memorial Day parade route up Center and Front streets and conclude at Szot Park, passing the city’s veterans memorial plaza on Front Street. The gates […]
CHICOPEE, MA
