‘Their moment’: Gloria Estefan weighs in on alleged Shakira-JLo ‘Halftime’ controversy

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Gloria Estefan has seen her share of Super Bowls.

Two, to be exact.

And those were enough for the Miami Sound Machine icon.

Estefan performed at Super Bowl in 1992 (n Washington Redskins vs Buffalo Bills in Minneapolis) and again in 1999 (Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos in the Magic City).

The Conga Queen was also asked to partake in the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

Back in 2019, when organizers first approached Estefan for the job, she turned them down.

The “Father of the Bride” star told ET at the time : “That’s a high stress thing. I’ve been blessed to have already done it twice. It’s good.”

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez famously ended up sharing the stage in Miami Gardens that night for the big game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

In the new Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” JLo is seen complaining about having to co-headline with Shakira, as she believed there wasn’t enough time in such a short show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira pose for the photographers after the press conference for the halftime show on Sunday during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium at Hilton Miami Downtown on Wednesday, January 30, 2020 in Miami. DAVID SANTIAGO/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Sharing a stage with the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was “ the worst idea in the world ,” said Lopez, who came under fire for that and other comments, which many say were taken out of context.

During Saturday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Estefan weighed in on the controversy.

The music icon agreed with Lopez that time was tight, but ultimately thought the dual performance came out great.

“You have like 12 minutes or something to get things on and off the set,” the Cuban native told Cohen. “So could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza. They tried to pack in as much as possible, and they killed it.”

Estefan is ultimately relieved she didn’t end up participating and feels OK with her decision.

“Imagine what JLo would have said if I would have been a third!?” joked Estefan, who actually wrote one of Lopez’s biggest hits. “Let’s Get Loud.” “I literally would have come out: ‘Come on Shake Your Body!’ And then out!”

The Star Island resident emphasized she has no regrets.

“It was their moment,” she said, adding, “And I didn’t want to go on a diet in December. It’s Christmas! It’s true!”

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

