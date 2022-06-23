Make sure your pets are safe this Independence Day

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This past weekend was very busy and a lot of fun. It started on Friday evening at the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet. It is their celebration of the business community, and they had a record attendance of over 700 folks. I was so honored to receive the Person of the Year award. It gave me a chance to make up for the time I forgot to thank my wife in a similar situation over 20 years ago. We are so blessed to have a Chamber that does so much for our community, and I want to thank them for the great honor.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO