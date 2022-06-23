ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

2 more sentenced in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02umfd_0gJwV0lG00

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two more men have been convicted in the murder of off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris.

Treyon Washington and CDarrius Norman were both convicted. Damion Whittley was the first suspect convicted in the case.

Man convicted in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

On August 7, 2020, the body of Morris was found on the side of U.S. 61 South of Fayette. He had been working his part time job with the United States Postal Service (USPS) at the time of his murder.

Prosecutors said Whittley pled guilty to depraved heart murder. Both Washington and Norman pled guilty to accessory after the fact.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBxsW_0gJwV0lG00
    Treyon Washington
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2hnc_0gJwV0lG00
    CDarrius Norman
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEGbS_0gJwV0lG00
    Damion Whittley

Washington was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 15 years suspended and five years to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Norman was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended and 10 years to serve.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 3

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Missing Natchez woman found in Georgia

UPDATE: ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Akayla Miller was located in Grove Town, Georgia. She is safe. ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old Natchez woman. They said Akayla Asia Miller was last seen in a long […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two get life for 2018 Natchez double homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Adams County men were sentenced to life plus ten years in prison for the 1st degree murders of Tavonte White and Alicia Justice. White, 23, of Natchez, and Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, were found dead in a crashed car that had hit the Natchez Stewpot on November […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Fayette, MS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
WJTV 12

Mississippi attorney general certifies state’s trigger law

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, June 27, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) published the required certification to Mississippi’s Administrative Bulletin for what is known as the state’s trigger law. “Mississippi’s laws to promote life are solid and thanks to the Court’s clear and strong opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, they can now […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two sentenced in COVID unemployment fraud cases

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were sentenced after being found guilty of committing unemployment fraud through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawrence Scott Riley was found guilty of filing fraudulent unemployment benefit applications for two people in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Bicycle Crash on US 61

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Bicycle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 26, 2022, that on June 25, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish. Melvin White, 61, of Gonzales, Louisiana was killed in the crash. According to the preliminary investigation, White was traveling west from a private drive onto US 61 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on US 61. At the same time, a 2020 Hyundai Kona was following the Toyota Camry in the left lane. Prior to stopping, the Camry collided with a bicyclist on the road. White died at the scene from his injuries.
GONZALES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Trooper#State Of Mississippi#Violent Crime#Treyon Washington#Nexstar Media Inc
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man convinced elderly to give personal information which he used to steal COVID unemployment funds

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for wire fraud related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, federal authorities said. Court documents show Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Trevon Evans, 25, of Kiln, on Aug. 3, 2020, in relation to two stolen vehicles and found him in possession of multiple identification cards with different names.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Four years after victims died in a hail of bullets, Mississippi men sentenced to life in prison for double murder

Two Natchez men were sentenced Friday to life plus 10 years in prison for the November 2018 murders of 23-year-old Tavonte White and 21-year-old Alicia Justice. The victims were reportedly driving on East Franklin Street when their car was sprayed with gunshots. It was covered with bullet holes when it crashed into the brick wall of the Natchez Stewpot before daybreak on Nov. 9, 2018.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Two more sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty state trooper

NATCHEZ — Two additional people have been sentenced for their role in the 2020 death of an off-duty Mississippi Highway Patrolman. Treyon Washington and CDarrius Norman both pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. Judge Tomika Irving sentenced Washington to 20 years, with 15 suspended. Norman was sentenced to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On June 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana. Prentice Starr, Jr., 48, of Monroe, Louisiana, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Starr Jr. was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger north on LA Highway 139. At the same time, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was driving south on LA Hwy 139. The Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai for unknown reasons.
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Alcorn County man

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Foye Wade Davis of Corinth in Alcorn County. MBI officials said he is five feet and seven inches tall, 200 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a checked […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As people in Biloxi and throughout the Gulf Coast avoid Highway 90 this weekend due to Scrapin’ the Coast, multiple wrecks are being reported on Interstate 10 Sunday morning. In Jackson County, back ups are being reported on either side of the Highway 57 exit....
BILOXI, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies search for missing Mississippi woman

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old Natchez woman. They said Akayla Asia Miller was last seen in a long dress with blue ribbon and tassels on the bottom. They believe her hair and arms are wrapped for religious reasons. Deputies believe she […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy