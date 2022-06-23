2 more sentenced in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two more men have been convicted in the murder of off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris.

Treyon Washington and CDarrius Norman were both convicted. Damion Whittley was the first suspect convicted in the case.

On August 7, 2020, the body of Morris was found on the side of U.S. 61 South of Fayette. He had been working his part time job with the United States Postal Service (USPS) at the time of his murder.

Prosecutors said Whittley pled guilty to depraved heart murder. Both Washington and Norman pled guilty to accessory after the fact.

Treyon Washington

CDarrius Norman

Damion Whittley

Washington was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 15 years suspended and five years to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Norman was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended and 10 years to serve.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.