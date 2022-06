A Cherokee County School District Class of 2022 graduate has earned a $10,000 national scholarship recognizing community service, volunteerism and mentorship!. Sequoyah High School graduate Xander Riddle, who will attend the University of Georgia in the fall, won the Exceptional Youth Scholarship from the Global Sports Foundation, awarded to only 10 students nationally each year. In addition to demonstrating their dedication to community service, volunteering and mentoring, honorees also must achieve an outstanding academic record and submit a personal essay.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO