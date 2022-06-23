ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Senate advances gun-safety bill, overcoming filibuster

By Alexander Bolton, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goSJu_0gJwUaIG00

( The Hill ) — The Senate advanced a bipartisan gun-safety bill past the threat of a filibuster Thursday, setting up a final vote for later in the day or Friday on the farthest-reaching gun legislation that Congress has considered in decades.

The bill, a response to mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, N.Y., would enhance background checks for gun buyers younger than 21, provide money to administer red flag laws and crack down on straw purchasers.

The measure advanced in a 65-34 vote. At least 60 votes were needed.

Those voting to advance the bill included Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said he wanted to do something to respond to the shocking violence at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

Lawmakers say the 80-page Bipartisan Safer Communities Act may prevent future school mass shootings by providing more than $8 billion for children and family mental health services, school safety officers and efforts to “harden” and improve security at school buildings.

It would close the so-called boyfriend loophole by barring people convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offenses from purchasing or owning firearms, though they could have their rights restored after a period of at least five years.

It would clarify the definition of gun dealers by requiring people who buy and sell a large number of guns for profit register as Federal Firearm Licensees, which means they would have to conduct background checks for those transactions.

McConnell praised the legislation as “a package of commonsense and popular solutions to make these horrific incidents less likely.”

The GOP leader argued “it does not so much as touch the rights of the overwhelming majority of American gun owners who are law-abiding citizens of sound mind.”

States with strict gun-permitting laws consider next steps

McConnell, who has an A-plus rating from the National Rifle Association, which opposes the bill, said Wednesday that he is more concerned about doing something to prevent future school massacres than losing his top rating from the gun-rights group.

“What I’m mainly concerned about is dealing with the issues that have been brought to the fore by these mass shootings which are directly related to school safety and mental health. And I think Sen. Cornyn and his team have put together a bill that addresses the problem,” he said, referring to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the lead GOP negotiator.

But a large majority of the Senate Republican conference voted against advancing the bill, voicing concerns over money to help states administer red flag laws or other intervention programs to keep guns out of the hands of people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who signed a state red flag law as Florida’s governor in 2018, announced Thursday morning that he would oppose the legislation because of what he sees as lack of guaranteed due process for people who are stripped of their firearms.

Scott argued that the Senate gun-safety bill has fewer due process protections than the Florida gun safety bill he supported four years ago.

“The bill the Senate is considering abandons Florida’s model and allows even the most radical policies, like California’s red flag law, to be implemented and supported with federal funding. Ironclad due process protections are essential to protecting the constitutional rights of Americans and we can NEVER compromise on that,” he said in a statement.

The vote split McConnell’s leadership team.

McConnell, Senate Republican Policy Committee Chairman Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Senate Republican Conference Vice Chairwoman Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), advisers to the leadership team, voted for it.

But Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, voted no.

All Democrats voted to advance the legislation, which Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) hailed as a major accomplishment.

“The bill can be described simply in three adjectives — commonsense, bipartisan, lifesaving. And if Republicans work with us, we could very well finish the job in its entirety before the day is done,” he said.

The vote to cut off debate sets up a vote on final passage of the bill later Thursday or sometime Friday.

Under Senate rules, senators can insist on up to 30 hours of post-cloture debate but Senate leadership aides said they hoped to get the bill wrapped up by Thursday afternoon.

Sixty-four senators, including 14 Republicans, voted to proceed to the legislation Tuesday evening.

Supreme Court expands gun rights in major Second Amendment ruling

Senate negotiators released the text of the legislation late Tuesday afternoon after weeks of private negotiations.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) convened a bipartisan group of senators in his Capitol basement hideaway two days after the shooting in Uvalde and that same week McConnell said he would appoint Cornyn, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, to lead the negotiations for Republicans.

Cornyn said he rejected proposals by Democrats to significantly expand background checks for gun purchases, to ban assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines, and mandatory safe-storage requirements for firearms at home.

The proposal has already gotten GOP pushback in the House, with both Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) coming out against it. Republicans plan to formally whip members against the legislation.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), however, has said she expects the House to vote on the measure this week, clearing the way for it to reach President Biden’s desk.

“This is an important piece of legislation. We’re very excited about it. It will save lives,” Pelosi said Wednesday. “But we want to get it done.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Two sentenced in COVID unemployment fraud cases

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were sentenced after being found guilty of committing unemployment fraud through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawrence Scott Riley was found guilty of filing fraudulent unemployment benefit applications for two people in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
John Cornyn
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Rob Portman
Person
John Thune
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Steve Scalise
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
WJTV 12

Recipes from Mississippi

A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Gop#Senate Republican#Republican Senate#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative
WJTV 12

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
WJTV 12

First day of Mississippi Comic Con kicks off

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Comic Con is back in Jackson. This morning, hundreds packed the Mississippi Trade Mart for the highly anticipated event. Comic Con kicked off today, featuring movies, television, anime, video games, cartoons, wrestling, comics and cosplay. The event has become a large attraction for Mississippi since 2014. Organizers said they plan to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for domestic violence in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a domestic violence/aggravated assault case. Police said Zacchaeus Montgomery is wanted for the incident that took place around 6:50 a.m. on Friday, June 24. They said he also has multiple arrest warrants from Lincoln County. Anyone with information […]
WJTV 12

Man accused of attacking woman with hammer on Belvedere Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer. The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive. According to police, 26-year-old Antonio Golden and the 29-year-old victim got into a fight over a purse. During the incident, police said Golden struck […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WJTV 12

Two get life for 2018 Natchez double homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Adams County men were sentenced to life plus ten years in prison for the 1st degree murders of Tavonte White and Alicia Justice. White, 23, of Natchez, and Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, were found dead in a crashed car that had hit the Natchez Stewpot on November […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold bottled water distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute water at Delta Mart Shopping Center on Saturday, June 25. Each vehicle will receive one case of water. Potable water will also available for affected residents at any of the City of Jackson’s fire stations.  City officials said they plan to have a water distribution […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Driver rescued from fiery wreck on I-20 in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County deputy rescued the driver of an 18-wheeler from a car wreck that happened on Interstate 20 on Friday, June 24. Rankin County Sheriff’s Office authorities said the wreck happened around 2:00 p.m. and involved a car and an 18-wheeler. Deputy Tony Shack was on routine patrol when […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors attend Lynch Street Cultural Arts Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of people turned out for the annual Lynch Street Cultural Arts Festival, which kicked off today near Jackson State University’s campus. The festival highlights the cultural heritage of Lynch Street. Food, music and locally-made crafts are just a few things that brought excitement to the event. Organizers shared that the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy