East Tawas, MI

East Tawas woman charged with giving fatal batch of fentanyl to man who died in March

By Cole Waterman
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAWAS CITY, MI — An East Tawas woman is facing a life offense for allegedly providing drugs to a man who suffered a fatal overdose. About 5 a.m. on March 15, Michigan State Police troopers and paramedics responded to a medical emergency at a residence in the 500 block of West...

www.mlive.com

MLive

Man dies following afternoon shooting in Bay City’s South End

BAY CITY, MI — Police are investigating an afternoon homicide that occurred in Bay City’s South End. About 4:21 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, police and medical personnel responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue. They arrived to find a 34-year-old man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Overdose death results in arrest of alleged drug deliverer in East Tawas

EAST TAWAS, Mich. - Michigan State Police has arrested a woman who allegedly delivered drugs to a man that later died from an overdose. Troopers responded to an overdose of 35-year-old Eric Robert Jordan in East Tawas back in March. Unfortunately, Jordan died on scene. After a months long investigation,...
EAST TAWAS, MI
wsgw.com

Joint Human Trafficking Sting Nabs Four Suspects

A six month joint operation between the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrests of four people in a recent human trafficking sting. Police say three suspects from Saginaw County and one from Bay County were arrested after they attempted...
MLive

MLive

