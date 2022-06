PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local residents are fed up after a gunman opened fire on a man, woman, and police officer in Mt. Oliver early Saturday morning.The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Julian Reese-Krasausky is in custody, according to police.It was about 5:25 Saturday morning when police got reports of a woman shot in the leg in the 300 block of Brownsville Road."It's all the time. All the time. I mean every single night almost," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. She said this violence has become routine. She puts the blame on a nearby after-hours club."It's time to...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO