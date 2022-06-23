ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipomo, CA

APCD Vote 06.23.2022

 3 days ago

The members of the board with the air pollution control district voted 7-2 to...

Paso Robles Budget 06.24.2022

This week, Paso Robles city council approves a two -year fiscal budget. Ryan Cornell is administrative services director. Cornell began his presentation Tuesday night, then it was interrupted because of a technical glitch in transmitting the meeting online. When he resumed, he described a reorganization of departments which was outlined by assistant city manager Chris Huot on May 31st. They’ve created a new utilities department, and some of the other services are being moved around in this new budget proposal.
PASO ROBLES, CA
SLO Co Covid Update 06.24.2022

Covid numbers are down in San Luis Obispo county. Same for the state. In the county, the number of cases dropped 13%. 580 new cases reported last week. No word how many of those people had inoculations or booster shots. 12 people are hospitalized. No new deaths reported. San Luis...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Movie Theaters 06.24.2022

How do you beat the heat on these hot summer days? One option is to go to a movie and enjoy their air conditioning and a movie. Top Gun and Downton Abbey are attracting a lot of movie goers. We learn the Galaxy movie theater in Atascadero is changing hands....
ATASCADERO, CA

