(KNSI) – District 742 is in the final days of transitioning to a new superintendent. Dr. Laurie Putnam will take over on July 1st. She appeared on Thursday’s Ox in the Afternoon program, discussing the return to normal following COVID-19. Putnam says that after a year and a half of interruptions the district needs to remind students of the standards they will be held to for in-person learning.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO