Older Americans Honored 06.23.2022

This week, Paso Robles city council approves a two -year fiscal budget. Ryan Cornell is administrative services director. Cornell began his presentation Tuesday night, then it was interrupted because of a technical glitch in transmitting the meeting online. When he resumed, he described a reorganization of departments which was outlined by assistant city manager Chris Huot on May 31st. They’ve created a new utilities department, and some of the other services are being moved around in this new budget proposal.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO