Paso Robles, CA

Older Americans Honored 06.23.2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city also honored older Americans at their meeting Tuesday...

Paso Robles Budget 06.24.2022

This week, Paso Robles city council approves a two -year fiscal budget. Ryan Cornell is administrative services director. Cornell began his presentation Tuesday night, then it was interrupted because of a technical glitch in transmitting the meeting online. When he resumed, he described a reorganization of departments which was outlined by assistant city manager Chris Huot on May 31st. They’ve created a new utilities department, and some of the other services are being moved around in this new budget proposal.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 16-18

Alicia Bradbeer, age 64, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Jay William Zink, age 94, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
SLO Co Covid Update 06.24.2022

Covid numbers are down in San Luis Obispo county. Same for the state. In the county, the number of cases dropped 13%. 580 new cases reported last week. No word how many of those people had inoculations or booster shots. 12 people are hospitalized. No new deaths reported. San Luis...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A perfect storm at Diablo Canyon in SLO County

There has always been a myriad of threats to the precious coast of California. Sewage, over fishing, oil drilling and recently, seismic testing, to name a few. But never before have so many of these threats developed into the perfect storm now bearing down on the central coast in San Luis Obispo County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local students represent California at national Skills USA conference

Malia Gaviola awarded first in the nation, gold medal, in job interview. – Four Paso Robles High School students represented the state of California and Paso Robles at this annual SkillsUSA leadership conference. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of students senior Malia Gaviola (job interview), senior Bricen Chitty (telecommunications cabling), junior Jess Conover (marine service), and junior Junior Victoriano (customer service) PRHS demonstrated their excellence in career readiness.
PASO ROBLES, CA
SLO County seniors without insurance, provider lost license

A California health insurance provider recently lost its Medicare license, leaving some San Luis Obispo County seniors without coverage. [Tribune]. Golden State Medicare Health Plan lost its Medicare license because of a failure to maintain good financial standing. The health insurer was operating with a deficit of about $35 million, according to a Feb. 2022 settlement.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Low water levels at Lake Nacimiento

Lake Nacimiento, a dragon-shaped body of water with 18 miles of shoreline residing in San Luis Obispo County, has seen issues regarding its low water levels over the past couple of years. With a full water capacity of 377,000 acre feet, as of May 9 the lake has seen water...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Stunned reaction on Central, South Coasts to Supreme Court decision overturning Roe Vs. Wade

There's shock, and anger among some on the Central and South Coasts over the Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe Vs. Wade abortion rights case. Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara called it a betrayal impacting millions of women who count on the Constitution's protections to retain control of their own bodies, and choices. He says half of the nation's states could use this ruling to eradicate women's reproductive rights.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
SLO County gas prices continue falling, find the lowest cost

During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped by 10 cents to $6.51 a gallon as crude oil prices decline, according to figures from AAA. SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.29.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Pismo Beach imposes moratorium on short-term rentals

The Pismo Beach City Council is cracking down on complacency from some short-term rental (STR) permit holders. The city is currently home to 28 STRs but continues to rack up complaints from residents alleging neighborhood nuisances and noncompliance. At its June 21 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved an interim urgency ordinance to impose a moratorium on issuing STR permits and deliberate more robust enforcement policies at a later date.
PISMO BEACH, CA

