ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

TikToker joins the Army for a day

By Sarah Sicard
Army Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might know @VicBlends from his TikTok or YouTube channels, where he gives haircuts to people on the street and uses it as an opportunity to share their stories. But he recently traded in his clippers for a day in the U.S. Army. The influencer, whose real name is...

www.armytimes.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Navy Times

Military veterans targeted by extremists preying on patriots

Editors Note: This article first appeared on The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to their newsletter. When Chris Buckley left the Army National Guard, he was angry. He was angry that the world didn’t seem to understand what he’d been through,...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps artillery ― it isn’t too late to salvage it

Napoleon Bonaparte: “God fights on the side of the best artillery.”. My artillery friends no doubt believe God always has been on the side of those possessing superior artillery. As an infantry officer, I believe God to be more evenly balanced. I do concur, however, that even in an...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy says it’ll punish sailors who misuse gender pronouns intentionally

Navy members who intentionally “misuse” transgender service members’ pronouns are in violation of the Navy’s harassment policy and could face administrative or judicial action, a Navy official told American Military News on Thursday. Captain Dave Hecht, a public affairs officer at Chief of Naval Personnel, told...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Fayetteville, NC
Entertainment
MSNBC

Rusty Bowers' Jan. 6 testimony made him a hero. These three sentences ruined it.

Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers’ voice wavered as he spoke to the House Jan. 6 committee Tuesday about his belief in a divinely inspired Constitution. His conviction was clear when describing the offense he took at former President Donald Trump asking him to break the law. In testimony that’s being likened to Jimmy Stewart in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Bowers said violating the Constitution “because somebody just asked me to is foreign to my very being.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rigzone.com

USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs announced Tuesday that three vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) interacted in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” as U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 20. Patrol coastal ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Navy’s Anti-Ship Arsenal Just Became More Lethal

Targeting software upgrades introduced the anti-ship capability to the SM-6 missile. The United States just concluded its ninth iteration of the biennial Valiant Shield exercise, a twelve-day event coordinating operations in the air, on land, at sea, and in the cyber domain focused on detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging a hypothetical adversary. The event includes units from across the Department of Defense and practices joint live-fire exercises across several branches.
MILITARY
BBC

USS Samuel B Roberts: World's deepest shipwreck discovered

Explorers have found the deepest shipwreck ever identified, a US navy destroyer escort sunk during WWII. The USS Samuel B Roberts went down during the Battle Off Samar in the Philippine Sea in October 1944. It lies in 6,895m (22,621ft) of water. Texan financier and adventurer Victor Vescovo, who owns...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Congress hands China a win saving useless littoral combat ships

A war between the United States and China is far more likely in the next 10 years than is commonly understood. But if China defeats the U.S. in that war, Congress will share much of the blame. On Wednesday, Reps. Jared Golden (D-ME) and Elaine Luria (D-VA) succeeded in their...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Join The Army#Defense News#Army Times#Veteran#Tiktoker#The U S Army#Russian
POLITICO

The expanding Second Amendment

‘BIGGER THAN HELLER’ — The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision today to strike down New York’s century-old gun law was “probably the most significant expansion of gun rights from the Supreme Court in the country’s history,” says Michael Waldman, the author of “The Second Amendment: A Biography,” which was cited in Justice Stephen Breyer’s dissent, and the president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law.
MSNBC

Women over 50 are having a massive impact on gun reform

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York Gun law enacted more than 100 years ago that places restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside their home, a move that former Rep. Gabby Giffords called “sad” and “terrible.”. Still, Giffords – who was shot in...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Video shows Iran's elite commandos taunting US Navy ships

US Navy ships in the Persian Gulf had a close encounter with three Iranian speedboats earlier this week. In video released by the US Navy, the Iranian boats can be seen swerving past the warships as US Navy personnel let off warnings. The Navy said this is the second "unsafe...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Year the Most Americans Have Died in War Since 1980

During World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt described the United States as the “Arsenal of Democracy,” and more than 70 years later, it remains one. The U.S. is the undisputed military power in the world in terms of numbers and technology, according to an index created by The Global Firepower. (These are the countries spending […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy