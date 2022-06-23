Death by Drowning 06.23.2022

A car crashed into a pedestrian walking on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon, causing major injuries. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle hit a man walking on northbound Highway 101, south of Santa Maria Way. Santa Maria Firefighters, a ground ambulance and an air support helicopter responded to the scene.
A mild breeze was blowing when a Hollister Ranch resident saw smoke and flames on the ridge above his property just before noon on March 12. Alarmed, as the winter was exceedingly dry this year, he alerted ranch security, then headed up a dirt road to what looked like a half-acre blaze on the east side of the ridge between Cuarta and Alegria canyons. Stepping out of some brush and trees about 100 feet from the flames was Edward Junior Macklin. Following an investigation by Santa Barbara County Fire, Macklin was charged with arson, a felony, and three misdemeanor trespass and drug-related violations. Macklin has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on June 17.
Fire crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County, and Vandenburg Space Force Base answered the call for a fully involved structure fire at a home in downtown Lompoc late Thursday night.
San Luis Obispo police officers evacuated residents from apartments on Thursday while in a standoff with a reportedly mentally ill person. Officers responded to an apartment in the 1700 block of Bishop Street in response to a call regarding a person in crisis. Police evacuated adjacent apartments, though there were no threats to areas surrounding the complex, police said.
Body appears to be a white male with numerous tattoos, according to authorities. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office this week released information about a body washing ashore in South County. On Jan 13, the body of an unidentified adult male washed up on the shore near South Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach. The body had been in the water for an extended period of time. There were no obvious signs to indicate the death was criminal in nature.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying two individuals who allegedly used stolen credit cards at Target last week. Investigators are circulating surveillance images of the suspects walking into Target on June 18.The men then used the stolen cards to purchase items from the store.
A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has upheld murder-related charges against a Santa Maria man stemming from a May 2021 shooting death near Preisker Lane and North Broadway. Erik Rocha Fernandez, 22, was arrested on May 29, 2021, and charged with eight felonies that include first-degree murder, attempted murder,...
Lake Nacimiento, a dragon-shaped body of water with 18 miles of shoreline residing in San Luis Obispo County, has seen issues regarding its low water levels over the past couple of years. With a full water capacity of 377,000 acre feet, as of May 9 the lake has seen water...
