Death by Drowning 06.23.2022

A mild breeze was blowing when a Hollister Ranch resident saw smoke and flames on the ridge above his property just before noon on March 12. Alarmed, as the winter was exceedingly dry this year, he alerted ranch security, then headed up a dirt road to what looked like a half-acre blaze on the east side of the ridge between Cuarta and Alegria canyons. Stepping out of some brush and trees about 100 feet from the flames was Edward Junior Macklin. Following an investigation by Santa Barbara County Fire, Macklin was charged with arson, a felony, and three misdemeanor trespass and drug-related violations. Macklin has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on June 17.

2 DAYS AGO