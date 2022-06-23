Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial inches higher
By KSNB Local4
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Two Rivers Public Health Department updated their weekly risk dial for May 25-June 22 with a slight increase again within the green “low” level of risk. Here are the stats from the most recent report. 507 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Lochland Country Club hosted the annual Hastings Mayor and City Council Retreat on Sunday. “This gives council a chance to hear from department heads on issues they select and it’s a good way to look forward as we head into the budget season, so it helps identify priorities for the budget season,” said Mayor Corey Stutte.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health St. Francis held its annual Organ Donor Remembrance ceremony Friday afternoon. The event featured speakers who were apart of the organ-donation process in some capacity. They shared their stories to a crowd that were family members of other donors. Then they finished the ceremony by raising the Donate Life Flag and lighting the ceremonial candles.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today, at the Adams County Courthouse people banded together for a protest entitled, “Bans off Our Bodies Protest” in response to the latest overturn of Roe vs. Wade. A little over thirty people were in attendance for the peaceful protest. Organizer of the event,...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate in his 90's died on Saturday in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 91-year-old Clyde Hicks was serving a 15 to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Hall County. Officials said his sentence began on September 15th, 2016. The cause...
KEARNEY — Gene Hunt, superintendent of Fort Kearny State Park, grinned as he sat at a picnic table at Fort Kearny State Historical Park Tuesday morning. “I’m just a Nebraska farm kid,” he said. Smiles and small talk come easily for Hunt. For the last 50...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A nurse working at the Grand Island Veteran’s Home was caught using laundry carts to smuggle drugs to the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday that Jane Valenzuela, 53, Kearney, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Marijuana and K2.
Integrated Pediatrics opened its doors in October of 2021, and on Thursday night they invited the public into the offices to look around. Area homeless shelters nearing capacity due to effects of inflation. Updated: 24 hours ago. With the rising costs of living, Grand Island Hope Harbor and Crossroads Mission...
KEARNEY — Gov. Pete Ricketts favors a total ban on abortions, but Nebraska lawmakers may not have the votes to achieve that, state senators from south-central Nebraska said on Friday. “There are multiple senators who want a total ban, but there are some who want to exclude the victims...
GRAND ISLAND, HASTINGS, KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Fourth of July is getting closer and closer. Here’s what you need to know about fireworks rules in the Tri-Cities. Vendors in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney will be allowed to sell fireworks from June 28 through July 4. There are some variations about local times and places:
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jane Valenzuela, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced on June 22, 2022, to 1 year and one day in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and K2 by Senior United States District Judge Joseph Bataillon. Following her release from prison, Valenzuela will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY — With so many fanciful figurines, attractive plants and flowers, there’s a surprise around every corner in Vicki Polhemus’ yard. She said there’s a lot of enjoyment keeping her lawn in top shape, and she also enjoys collecting the figurines and varied flowers and shrubs that lend the place its character.
Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing felony gun-related charges in Hall County. Vanessa Leon, 33, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Leon was arrested at her home on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, Leon purchased and sold two firearms...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is actively searching for a wanted person who ran from officers on Thursday morning. Police are searching for Shaun Goin, 43, of Kearney. Police said Goin ran from police around 11:30 a.m. In the 2100 block of west 39th Street in Kearney.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Open wrapped things up Sunday over at the Lochland Country Club. Northwest’s own Joey Holling had a repeat of his day one score, finishing up the day with a score of 80. Brayden Schram had himself a day scoring a 72, good enough...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Department made an appearance at Crosier Park Wednesday to surprise the Bambino League, a group of 55 special needs athletes ranging from six- to 77-years-old. The League is run by commissioner Dick Urwin, who relishes providing opportunities to his athletes. “You can see...
