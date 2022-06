Tom Yerace’s article “Freeport Area property taxes to increase; amount depends on where you live” (June 10, TribLIVE) was very informative. Apparently they decided not to fill six positions that had been costing $900,000. That’s an average salary of $150,000. In an area where you have taxpayers living in $19,000 houses paying over $3,000 a year in taxes, all $150,000-a-year jobs should be eliminated.

FREEPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO