MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One Cobb County teen accepted the challenge to give something back to his community, and now the CBS46 Surprise Squad is giving him something special. 14-year-old Henry Odell had created a legitimate, profitable business mowing lawns, supporting his goal of saving up for a Ford Mustang. He set profit aside, though, and began cutting one local mother’s lawn for free as part of the 50 Yard Challenge. This unique challenge was an idea created by a non-profit group called Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.

2 DAYS AGO