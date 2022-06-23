NOPD: 1 dead in Algiers shooting Thursday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in Algiers.

NOPD says around 11:57 a.m. Fourth District officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Newton Street.

Upon arrival, police reported that they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene according to reports.

No further information is currently available.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.