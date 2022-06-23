ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City Park celebrates Independence Day with “Happy 3rd of July” celebration

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZNx8_0gJwT2b800

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Looking for ideas for the 4th of July weekend?

New Orleans City Park is celebrating Independence Day on Sunday, July 3rd with its “ Happy 3 rd of July ,” event.

The festivities begin at 7:15 p.m. with the national anthem sung by local artist Robin Barnes, followed by a patriotic program featuring the Marine Forces Reserve Band.

The evening will showcase fireworks atop the Peristyle at 9 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, and arrive early, to enjoy this free community event. For more information, visit NewOrleansCityPark.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

ESSENCE Fest returns to New Orleans with music, comedy and style

Close to three years since the last time ESSENCE Festival of Culture could host in-person events, the festival celebrating Black music, Black women and Black-owned business returns to New Orleans Thursday, June 30, though Sunday, July 3. The festival again hosts its mainstage concert series at the Caesars Superdome and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Black Pride Weekend

Black Pride to Host Weekend Celebration - June 30 through July 3. After almost a full month of partying and a great New Orleans Pride parade, you may be thinking it's high time for a respite from the festivities. Perhaps, we've reached the hour to head inside, take off our rainbow-colored makeup, and recharge for New Orleans' next big celebration. As rejuvenating as that sounds, Black Pride of New Orleans and the LGBTQ community might just beg to differ. The Crescent City's LGBTQ celebration won't be over till the month of June bids adieu, and maybe, then, we can all have a rest. For now, though, Black Pride NOLA is seeking to round out this year's pride extravaganza in a true New Orleans' fashion. Starting June 30 and going nonstop till July 3, Black Pride NOLA will be hosting a weekend packed full of LGBTQ events, graciously asking us all to hold on to our party hats for just a little bit longer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
neworleanslocal.com

Black & White Affair

It has been two very long years…. and now Essense Festival is back and better than ever. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, starting at 10pm, the Black & White Affair will take place at the Historic Carver Theater. This party will make up for the last 2 years with a night full of dancing, drinking, and networking with grown folks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Four days of family fun and fireworks for the Fourth of July

Old-fashioned fun is in store to celebrate America’s birthday when blankets and lawn chairs go down and fireworks go up across the north shore throughout the weekend July 1-4. The celebration of the Fourth of July across both the eastern and western ends of St. Tammany has something for...
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 24-26

This weekend there’s something fun for everyone in the family, beginning with NOLA Family Fun Day. Faubourg Brewing Co. teams up with the Mardi Gras Indian Council to host NOLA FAMILY DAY Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Faubourg Brewing Co., 3501 Jourdan Rd., New Orleans. The event features free live music and local food vendors like Valerie’s Sno-balls and Pee Wee’s Crab Cakes. Performers include Keedy Black, Sporty Brass Band, DJ Fiyo, and Reachell and the Regeneration Band. The first 100 guests will receive free beer. Check out more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Our List of Big Easy Brunch Spots to Check Out This Summer!

Let’s be honest: brunch is one of the best meals of the day. There are so many delicious brunch options in New Orleans that it’s hard to know where to start. Do you want something casual? Is a fancy brunch more your thing?. No matter what you crave,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#City Park#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
bizneworleans.com

University of Holy Cross Hires Brown, Promotes Rholden

NEW ORLEANS — The University of Holy Cross has appointed Jeannie Brown, M.ED. vice president for admissions and financial aid. Brown’s career includes work at Loyola University New Orleans and Delgado Community College. She previously served as president of the Louisiana Association of Colleges and University Student Personnel Administrators. The school also named Chris Rholden, Ed.D, vice president for strategic initiatives and university advancement. Rholden previously served as both director of alumni affairs and director of advancement and is a graduate of Our Lady of Holy Cross (now UHC).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Crowds protest Roe overturn outside New Orleans courthouse

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Following the Supreme Court’s overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with Dobbs v. Jackson on Friday, dozens of people are speaking out about the action in New Orleans. Despite the sweltering heat, crowds gathered to make their voices heard about the SCOTUS’ controversial decision to overturn Roe. Louisiana is one […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Giving Back: Hancock Whitney, Winn-Dixie, Caesars and More

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, was able to donate more than $51,000 to Ochsner Hospital for Children patients and their families thanks to contributions from customers. In all, SEG donated $395,000 to nine children’s hospitals across the Southeast. Meanwhile, SEG is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. Organizations supporting underserved populations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi may apply online through Sept. 30 to be considered for a grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy