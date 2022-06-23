City Park celebrates Independence Day with “Happy 3rd of July” celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Looking for ideas for the 4th of July weekend?

New Orleans City Park is celebrating Independence Day on Sunday, July 3rd with its “ Happy 3 rd of July ,” event.

The festivities begin at 7:15 p.m. with the national anthem sung by local artist Robin Barnes, followed by a patriotic program featuring the Marine Forces Reserve Band.

The evening will showcase fireworks atop the Peristyle at 9 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, and arrive early, to enjoy this free community event. For more information, visit NewOrleansCityPark.com .

