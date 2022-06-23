ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

'Abnormally dry' conditions could lead to drought in St. Louis

 3 days ago

The National Weather Service said in a tweet Thursday that "abnormally dry conditions" have developed in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois after a period with very little rainfall.

NWS reports that drought conditions can develop quickly during the summer, especially when they're accompanied by high temperatures.  Accuweather showed that St. Louis had 36% humidity.

The day the region is most likely to see rain, they said, is on Saturday night when a cold front comes in -- though they say the chances of significant rainfall are low. Accuweather shows that there is a 55% chance of rain on Saturday.

Saint Louis, MO
