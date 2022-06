NHL fans watching Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning wondered where the penalty call was on Pat Maroon after a goal. As Artturi Lehkonen put the Avalanche up 2-1 in the second period, Maroon was frustrated a penalty wasn’t called on Colorado defenseman Josh Manson. Maroon then took his issues out on Manson with a blatant slash that broke his stick.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO