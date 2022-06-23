ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Seahawks would greatly benefit from trading for Baker Mayfield

By Timothy Lindsey
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield could be a fit in Seattle. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield's possible exit from Cleveland has been long documented. The former Heisman Trophy winner is wanted by a couple of teams, including the Seattle Seahawks. The franchise is reportedly still very interested in acquiring the four-year veteran. This comes after Seattle traded away franchise QB Russell Wilson to Denver earlier this offseason, receiving QB Drew Lock as part of the returning package. If Seattle GM John Schneider was able to swing a trade for Mayfield, Pete Carroll would be able to field a very underrated team in 2022.

It was not that long ago that Mayfield led Cleveland to its first playoff appearance in 18 seasons and first playoff victory since 1994. The Browns were at one time considered Super Bowl contenders by a lot of people with the 2018 first overall pick under center.

Although Mayfield had a rough end to the 2021 season, he would be an upgrade over Lock if Seattle chose to go that route. The former Oklahoma Sooner has had a QBR of at least 83 in three of his four career seasons. Turnovers have been a bit of an issue (56 career INTs), but going to a place like Seattle would give him a reliable group of pass-catchers and a solid running game. The duo of D.K. Metcalf (3,170 yards in three career seasons) and Tyler Lockett (a one-time All-Pro) is one of the best in the game. The team also has a strong backfield. Chris Carson (two-time 1,000-yard rusher), Rashaad Penny and talented rookie Kenneth Walker are thought very highly of. Tight end Noah Fant (career YPC of 11.2), who was a part of the Wilson trade, is a very talented piece as well.

If Seattle is able to swing a trade for Mayfield, who has winning experience in this league, the Seattle offense will be much better than people think. Even if the Seattle defense, led by a Pro Bowl tandem of safeties in Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, was to play average, this team would be in a lot of games and possibly fight for a winning record. A trade for Mayfield would be in the best interest of the Seahawks. At worst, it would create great competition in the quarterback room. Everyone would benefit from it.

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

