According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are set to make their returns to “WWE NXT” relatively soon. While no exact timeframe was provided for either woman, having them both back on the roster will no doubt be a back shot in the arm to the division. The duo have got plenty of history with each other in WWE, considering the fact they are former “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champions, but i’s unclear as to whether they will be coming back to compete alongside each other once more, or as singles stars.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO