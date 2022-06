Bray Wyatt once again got wrestling fans talking this week when it was revealed he had filed for the trademark, "Wyatt 6," which has been his Twitter name for some time. Wyatt was released by WWE back in late July 2021, but other than a film project he has remained quiet about his pro wrestling future beyond obscure statements on Twitter. But Reddit user u/JokersRWildStudios may have solved the mystery surrounding the new name, noting on the Squared Circle subreddit on Sunday that "6" could be in reference to his involvement in The Dark Order.

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO