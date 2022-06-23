ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

Boys & Girls Club Seeks Support for Clubhouse on City Land

By Julio Morales
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLTVILLE — Boys & Girls Club officials are seeking the public’s help to pressure the city of Holtville to amend a proposed site plan to build a clubhouse and public community center on city-owned land at the northeast corner of Sixth Street and Pine Avenue. Though the...

El Centro’s Adams Ave. Goes to the Dogs

EL CENTRO — To answer the question as to why a private citizen would want to donate $500,000 to the city of El Centro to build a public dog park, Phillip Heald had a rather simple response. After first explaining that both he and his wife of 58 years,...
EL CENTRO, CA
Crossroads Mission CEO presented with award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The CEO of Crossroads Mission received an award for being outstanding and belong to the Citygate Network organzation. Myra Garlit received The Marilyn Farmer Women in Leadership Award on June 2. “I am very humbled, thank you,” expressed Myra. The award itself had an...
YUMA, AZ
Family of five in Seeley fire placed in hotel to recover from injuries

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An unfortunate event on June 24 for a family who lost everything in a matter of seconds. Parents of an eight-month-old girl, 10-year-old girl and 12-year old-boy were all in their home at the Sunbeam Lake RV Resort in the afternoon of June 23, 2022 when flames burst out, according to Imperial County Deputy CEO Esperanza Colio Warren.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Reward Offered for Info on El Centro Gun Store Thieves

EL CENTRO — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of three men suspected of stealing firearms from a burglarized El Centro gun store in mid-June. The burglary reportedly occurred at The Gun Shop, located at 510 Broadway, between June 10...
Salton Sea Road Rage Suspect Arrested

SALTON CITY (CNS) – A 28-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly. assaulting another motorist with a deadly weapon in a road rage incident. Alberto Pedraza Cortez of Salton City was arrested Thursday morning on. suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm,. according to the...
SALTON CITY, CA
Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

