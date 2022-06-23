Bobby Berk wears Greenwood shirt in “Queer Eye” promotions

Bobby Berk sporting Greenwood Ave. shirt in latest promotion

TULSA, Okla. — Yet, another big name from Hollywood has been spotted sporting Tulsa gear.

Bobby Berk , the interior design expert on the Netflix show, “Queer Eye”, was seen sporting a Greenwood Ave. shirt in the promotional pictures for the series seventh season.

“Queer Eye” is a reboot of Bravo’s reality show where five men spend a week improving someone’s life. The “Fab Five” consists of Antoni Porowski, food expert; Tan France, fashion expert; Karamo Brown, culture expert; Bobby Berk, design expert; and Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert.

Greenwood Ave. designed the shirt Berk is seen wearing. Trey Thaxton is behind the designs. He says all his designs are a “celebration of those who started Black Wall Street.”

Greenwood Ave. takes the names of original shop owners in Greenwood and reimagine them to help tell their stories.

“Every design is based off of something from that era,” Thaxton said in a video on the Greenwood Ave. website. “There were over 600 shops down there, restaurants, banks, that people don’t know about.”

Ten percent of every Greenwood Ave. shirt goes back to the community.

“This is Tulsa’s history. This is American history. This is black history.” Thaxton says.

Berk was also spotted at downtown Tulsa’s Magic City books, flipping through the pages of co-star Antoni Porowski’s newest cookbook this month.

©2022 Cox Media Group