Green Bay, WI

Green Bay man accused of using pizza cutter to steal hundreds from Walmart

By Devin Willems
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Green Bay man is facing several charges after authorities said he was caught scanning a 68-cent pizza cutter multiple times instead of hundreds of dollars worth of items.

In a criminal complaint obtained by Nextar’s WFRV, 42-year-old Adrian Gonzalez is facing three charges that could total up to 10+ years in prison.

Local man indicted after PD finds ammunition, rifle after tip said he allegedly wanted to “be the next mass shooter”

On June 20 around 7 a.m. a Walmart employee told authorities Gonzalez had repeatedly scanned a pizza cutter instead of his other items when checking out at the register.

The items included:

  • 65″ LG TV – $528
  • TV console – $158
  • Vehicle/auto starter – $64.15

The total value of the stolen items was $750.15. When surveillance video was viewed, authorities saw Gonzales ‘cupping’ an item in his left hand and intentionally scanning that instead of the actual item.

Gonzalez was reportedly still in the parking lot and when authorities contacted him. According to documents, Gonzalez said he thought he scanned everything. He also told authorities he had a pistol on his right hip.

The gun was a Ruger 9mm and described as completely concealed. Gonzalez said he had a Concealed Carry Permit through the state of New Jersey. Wisconsin reportedly does not recognize other states’ CCW permits.

Gonzalez had a previous felony in New Jersey which was Theft by Deception and Identity Crime – Impersonation. He faces the following charges:

  • Retail Theft
    • Felony
    • Up to three and a half years in prison
  • Possession of a Firearm by Outstate Felon
    • Felony
    • Up to ten years in prison
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
    • Misdemeanor
    • Up to nine months in prison

Court records show Gonzalez was scheduled to appear for his initial appearance on June 21 at 2 p.m. He was reportedly released on a $10,000 signature bond on June 21.

