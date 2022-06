A 1.8 earthquake registered in the North Carolina mountain town of Weaverville early Saturday according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at 1:16 a.m. and was centered about 3.1 miles northwest of Weaverville, the USGS reported. The earthquake had a depth of 0.8 miles, according to the USGS.

WEAVERVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO