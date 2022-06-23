Question looms on Corrine Brown: Can she win?

Another way to keep people awake during a breakfast PowerPoint, in addition to coffee, is to present sobering facts. • The coronavirus pandemic hangover continues. What started in 2020 with price spikes for lumber now has homebuilders waiting for garage doors, windows, doors, HVAC equipment and household appliances. In May, nearly 40% of builders nationally experienced difficulty getting garage doors. A house cannot be sold when financing is involved without a garage door. If the garage is wide open, the sale cannot be closed.

