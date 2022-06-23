ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Spacey Jane: Here Comes Everybody review – painfully sophomoric indie rock

By Shaad D'Souza
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GItSm_0gJwOPB300
Spacey Jane, Australian band Photograph: Sam Hendel

If Gen Z has a “sound” – what grunge was to Gen X, or EDM to Millennials – it has yet to emerge. The pop albums that have attempted to capture the spirit of youthful malaise over the past few years have been remarkably varied in tone: Lorde sought communion with nature on her pastel-toned 2000s throwback Solar Power , while Olivia Rodrigo bemoaned her “fucking teenage dream” to the sounds of glittery emo and pop rock on her debut album Sour . On their sophomore album Here Comes Everybody, Western Australian indie stars Spacey Jane take a different route, using bright, jangly indie rock to explore Gen Z’s fears around Covid and the climate crisis.

Related: ‘I got sick of talking about myself’: Spacey Jane is back with music for the Covid generation

Arriving two years after the release of their surprise blockbuster debut Sunlight – the Aria gold-certified album that spawned the Hottest 100 runner-up Booster Seat – this album is the result of the four-piece’s conscious attempt to grapple with meaty, hard-to-discuss generational anxieties: “I wanted to reflect on the last five [to] eight years … Covid gave me time to not just sit and think about myself, but be more outward-looking in some ways,” frontman Caleb Harper told Triple J. “I wanted to touch on that as much as possible.”

“As much as possible”, in this context, though, still seems to mean “very little”. Although it may attempt to speak to a universal young Australian experience, Here Comes Everybody’s sights still seem fixed intently upon the navel; Harper’s comfort zone is expressing vague heartbreak or vague disaffection, and he almost never leaves it. Most of the songs here hit the same beats over and over: their protagonists constantly coming down and fighting with soon-to-be-exes; driving around blearily thinking of some amorphous “her” and hoping things will change tomorrow, but knowing they won’t.

Related: Mallrat: Butterfly Blue review – a confident, compelling and dreamy debut

There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but Harper’s songwriting is often painfully sophomoric, leaning heavily on trite truisms and uninspiring turns of phrase. Here Comes Everybody is named for the working title of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Wilco’s beloved early-2000s indie record, and you have to laugh at the sheer hubris of the choice: there’s a blithe simplicity to this record that’s miles removed from that album’s provocative darkness, its blackened wit.

On Clean My Car, Harper is “still seeing your name in the sunset”, trying to “fill this you-shaped hole in my heart”; Lots of Nothing sketches a portrait of a couple who “fall in love to fall right out, and break apart without a sound.” Pulling Through, the record’s glib attempt at an uplifting finale, contains lyrics worthy of a high school graduation speech: “If it feels like failure, it’s probably good for you.”

These are songs about growing pains that lack all the awkwardness and invigorating tension that comes with growing up – the kind of spice and urgency that made Hatchie’s Giving The World Away and Rodrigo’s Sour, recent albums that tackled similar topics without resorting to this level of cliche, so appealing.

Related: ‘I had to be taken out of the museum’: the artistic challenge that almost broke Dean Stevenson

Occasionally, Harper will touch a raw nerve in a way that’s kind of remarkable, in comparison to the rest of the album. On the almost emo-leaning Haircut, he offers a true pearler: “I tattoo my arm just to prove that I’m changing, but I can’t even fool myself.” There’s a devastating sense of inertia captured in that one line, a world of ambient stress and alienation that’s more vivid than anything else here. The rest of the record could have used such specifics; instead, the line is a single lifeboat surrounded by vast ocean.

Here Comes Everybody is hardly helped by the fact that, musically, it sounds like so many other records released by Australian indie bands in the past decade. In a playlist, its songs would slot neatly alongside hits by Little Red and San Cisco and the John Steel Singers and Hungry Kids of Hungary. But its overwhelming cleanness, its profound lack of any kind of chaos or discordance, matches the emotional content; this is a record that slips from memory freely and easily, so platitudinal are its lyrics – less the sound of Gen Z than a shrug, an attempt at empathy that inspires little more than apathy.

  • Here Comes Everyone is out now (AWAL).

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Balance review – film about Muslim entertainers treads a fine line

In this survey of the expanding Islamic entertainment industry, The Balance presumably refers to the line faith-based artists must walk with respect to religious strictures. As one interviewee puts it: “You have to push the boundaries, but at the same time you fall victim to potential sins, because sometimes that’s what a sin is.” British film-maker Abrar Hussain’s documentary becomes notably more involving when, three-quarters of the way in, it starts to delve into such spiritual predicaments. Prior to this, it’s a cheerleading whistlestop tour through Islamic music, film, social media and comedy that only fitfully engages with the deeper issues.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Here Comes Everybody#Indie Rock#Pop Rock#Photograph#Solar Power#Western Australian#Booster Seat
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Mariners-Angels game halted for 18 minutes after mass brawl and ejections

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning on Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. Both managers and six players were ejected after the fight, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
SEATTLE, WA
The Guardian

The Guardian

331K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy