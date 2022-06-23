ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Former Vero Beach councilman Jack Capra, a Purple Heart recipient, dies in Tallahassee at age 56

By Janet Begley, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

Capt. John R. (Jack) Capra, interim general counsel at the Department of Elder Affairs  and a former Vero Beach City Council member, died suddenly in Tallahassee June 15. He was 56.

As one of the youngest members of the Vero Beach City Council, Capra was elected at age 35 and served from 2000-2002. He was re-elected to a second term, but never served. He was called back to active duty in the U.S. Navy Reserve after the Sept. 11, 2002 terrorist attacks, where he served alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Guantanamo during the war on terror.

Capra, a retired officer for the Judge Advocate General, also served nine months in Iraq, where he earned a Purple Heart. The recognition came as a result of injuries sustained  when a remote-control bomb was detonated as Capra's vehicle passed by.

In a statement, DeSantis said:  “The first lady and I are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Jack Capra, who has served the State of Florida for many years. We send our deepest condolences to his loving wife Sandi and his entire family.”

While serving on the Vero Beach City Council, Capra donated his salary each year to a scholarship he established at Indian River Community (now State) College in honor of his grandfather, the late film director Frank Capra. The elder Capra directed such movies as "It Happened One Night," "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," "Meet John Doe" and the annual Christmas favorite, "It's a Wonderful Life."

Vero Beach City Clerk Tammy Bursick remembered Jack Capra as a great guy who loved his community.

He began work in 1998 at age 33 as one of two assistant city attorneys

“I had spoken to him about five years ago when he was in town and called me to say hello,” said Bursick. “Jack was just a nice, nice guy.”

In 2000, Capra was a member of the City Council that endorsed a $19 million plan for Indian River County to buy Dodgertown to keep the team training in Vero Beach.

After returning from active duty, Capra moved to Tallahassee to work for the state of Florida, most recently in the Department of Elder Affairs. In 2015, he ran unsuccessfully in a Special Election for House District 17, losing in the Republican Primary to Rep. Cyndi Stevenson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31K23D_0gJwOABO00

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield posted her condolences to the Capra family on Twitter.

“Jack’s uplifting personality and humble spirit will always be remembered,” wrote Mayfield.  “My condolences go out to the family and love ones of Jack Capra.”

Capra is survived by his wife Sandi, his daughter Rebecca Capra of Jacksonville, his son Ryan Capra of Jacksonville, and his stepdaughters Taylor Carpenter and Lexi Svall Nordgren (Jesper) of Miami, and his father-in-law Graham Blomquist, Jr., his sisters Maria Capra (Scott), Claire Capra Sleep (Mike), Theresa Capra-Roberts (Tom), Jennifer Capra Smith (David) and many nieces and nephews.

Capra was an advocate for service members and their service dogs including his beloved Labradoodle Rocco.

A funeral Mass will take place Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m. at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More, 900 W. Tennessee St., in Tallahassee. Burial will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In Memory

The family has requested donations be made in Capra’s honor to TCC Foundation Scholarships, 444 Appleyard Drive Tallahassee, Florida 32304.

Janet Begley is a local freelance writer for TCPalm.com. If you like articles like this and other TCPalm coverage of Treasure Coast news, please support our journalism and subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Former Vero Beach councilman Jack Capra, a Purple Heart recipient, dies in Tallahassee at age 56

Comments / 3

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Sebastian

Multiple residents have contacted law enforcement about anti-Semitic flyers found at their homes in Micco and Sebastian, Florida. “Found this on our driveway this morning on Indian River Drive,” a resident showed Sebastian Daily. But there are other reports all over Indian River County in places like Vero Beach...
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purple Heart#Attorneys#Politics Local#The U S Navy Reserve#State Rrb College
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee — Goodbye Roe, Hello Dobbs

It’s been mere hours since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and Florida Republicans are already posturing to expand on the state’s upcoming abortion ban. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban (HB 5) will likely have to wait for a decision in the Florida Supreme Court before being finally settled as law. But on Friday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested the Sunshine State could go further in the era of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which was decided 5-4 Friday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Watch Dog says Gillum charges ‘black eye’ to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nonpartisan research institute and government watch dog calls the federal indictment of former Tallahassee mayor, and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum a “black eye” to the city. Research director with Integrity Florida, Ben Wilcox, said he believed some of Gillum’s conduct for...
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tallahassee, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Clients enjoy wonderful food and order their famous American hamburgers, soft fried sweet potatoes, and outstanding shepherd's pie at this institution. Order some delicate pancakes, abundant strawberries with cream, and delicious vanilla ice cream. Its guests can sample a variety of its fantastic tap beer, amazing wine, and excellent craft beer. Midtown Caboose, according to most critics, serves superb American coffee, great smoothies, and great tea.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
veronews.com

Winning Florida Lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Indian River Shores

INDIAN RIVER SHORES — A local 7-Eleven convenience store was one of two locations to recently sell winning Florida Lottery tickets each worth nearly $95,000, officials said. The 7-Eleven branch at 5050 North Highway A1A in Indian River Shores sold the winning Fantasy 5 ticket. The winning numbers for Friday’s drawing were 10-18-19-20-25, Florida Lottery officials said.
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis suggests media ‘mea culpa’ for propping up Andrew Gillum

'What was presented to the public was that this guy was like the second coming,'. After the photo finish of the 2018 gubernatorial election, the fortunes of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic opponent diverged. Andrew Gillum found himself in a Tallahassee courtroom this week, indicted on wire fraud and...
visitindianrivercounty.com

Culturally Diverse Restaurants In Indian River

Food is a very important component of culture because it helps bring people together from all walks of life and connect on a more intimate level with their family and friends. Comfort foods, for example, frequently show who we are and where we come from because they are deeply rooted in tradition, and they help nourish, not only our bodies, but our souls as well. Sharing meals, exchanging recipes, and sharing food photographs are all wonderful ways that food brings people together.
CBS News

Andrew Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for Florida governor indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, false statements to FBI

Washington – Former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor Andrew Gillum was indicted on 21 counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to investigators. According to the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Northern District of Florida, Gillum and his associate-turned-co-defendant, communications executive Sharon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Will Tallahassee Save Local Businesses?

Can Tallahassee reward itself a gold medal for the local small business boom claimed by The New Small Business Boom Under the Biden Harris Administration 2021? Or did Tallahassee earn itself a meager participation ribbon for 2021?. While Tallahassee prides itself for promoting initiatives that support local small businesses, Tallahassee...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy