Gov. Beshear activates price gouging laws against high gas prices

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — As gas prices skyrocket across the country, Gov. Beshear is taking more initiatives to combat the effect in Kentucky.

On Thursday, Beshear issued a state of emergency and activated price gouging laws to protect citizens from overpriced fuels.

Consumers in the state can now report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General in order to hold price gougers accountable.

“Kentucky families deserve relief from increasing gas prices,” Beshear said. “Everyone sitting at a kitchen table working on a budget knows that every little bit helps, and I will continue to seek and take any action that might make even the slightest difference.”

To report price gouging visit kentucky.gov/AttorneyGeneral/PriceGougingComplaintForm .

The price for fuel in Kentucky reached its record high of $4.798 per gallon on June 11, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

