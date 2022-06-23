ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Texas hospital ranks as the best children’s hospital for cardiology, heart surgery in the nation

By Tyler Manning
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report from U.S. News has ranked Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston as the Best Children’s Hospital for Cardiology and Heart Surgery in the U.S.

Officials from U.S. News say they compared 50 different centers across the nation and looked at metrics like survival after complex heart surgery, specialized staff, services, technologies and commitment to best practices.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the hospital on Twitter saying, “Texas has the #1 pediatric cardiology & heart surgery hospital in America! 6 years in a row. Congratulations, @TexasChildrens ! They also have the #1 pediatric pulmonology program in the nation.”

Here were the top three centers in the nation, according to the report:

  1. Texas Children’s
  2. Boston Children’s Hospital
  3. UMPC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

For the full report, click here.

