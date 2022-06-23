Report says this is the most beautiful place in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is home to beautiful nature, with tons of great hiking spots, parks and lakes. You don’t have to go very far to find it.

However, if you want a road trip idea, why not try out the Guadalupe Mountains.

A new report from Travel and Leisure is shining a light on the most beautiful places in each state, and according to them, the Guadalupe Mountains are the most beautiful place in Texas.

The report says, “These mountains in windswept West Texas are the exposed tips of the 400-mile Capitan Reef, one of the best-preserved ancient reef systems in the world. Explore more than 80 miles of hiking trails, ranging from easy nature walks through the Chihuahuan Desert to hardcore hikes to the “Top of Texas” (a.k.a. Guadalupe Peak, the state’s highest point).”

