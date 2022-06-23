ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Report says this is the most beautiful place in Texas

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6Nbt_0gJwNx1q00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is home to beautiful nature, with tons of great hiking spots, parks and lakes. You don’t have to go very far to find it.

However, if you want a road trip idea, why not try out the Guadalupe Mountains.

A new report from Travel and Leisure is shining a light on the most beautiful places in each state, and according to them, the Guadalupe Mountains are the most beautiful place in Texas.

The report says, “These mountains in windswept West Texas are the exposed tips of the 400-mile Capitan Reef, one of the best-preserved ancient reef systems in the world. Explore more than 80 miles of hiking trails, ranging from easy nature walks through the Chihuahuan Desert to hardcore hikes to the “Top of Texas” (a.k.a. Guadalupe Peak, the state’s highest point).”

Do you agree with this? Is there a hidden gem in Texas that you think deserves more praise? Let us know on social media at @CW33!

For the full report, visit Travel & Leisure .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
kolomkobir.com

Plano Native Finds Invasive Carp in Texas Waters

Last weekend, Stephen Banaszak, a 30-year-old Plano native, and some friends went bow fishing in Lake Kentucky, along the Tennessee River in Kentucky and Tennessee. Suddenly, several silver and bighead carp launched out of the water. Some hit Banaszak in the head. One grazed another fisherman’s face with its fin, slicing open his eyelid. “They can be dangerous,” Banaszak said, “especially if you’re out boating and you’re driving across the lake, and you get hit in the face by a 20-pound fish while you’re driving 20 miles an hour. That’s real dangerous. I know some people have died in the past around the country from these fish.”
TEXAS STATE
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Government
KBAT 99.9

Highway to Hell: It’s So Hot in Texas, The Roads Are Melting

I know you've heard them all before: It's so hot, the fire crackers are lighting themselves. It's so hot, they installed a fan in the debt ceiling. It's so hot, the roads are melting. That last sentence wasn't a joke, by the way. TxDOT in Lufkin has confirmed that part...
Mix 94.1

The Worst Towns in the Texas Panhandle To Live

When it comes to towns in the Texas Panhandle, what towns are the worst to live in?. I've been thinking about this, but I don't want to offend anyone about their great town. I would say take it with a grain of salt because it's all in jest. Hereford, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel And Leisure#West Texas#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Hiking Trails#Capitan Reef#Nexstar Media Inc
B93

10 Hilarious Texas Laws That Make No Sense

Would have thought a state that craves so much independence would have so many rules and laws. We aren't talking about no speeding or stopping at stop signs, oh no, Texas has much bigger fish to fry than those. Because of a legal loophole, there are some outdated laws in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
KBAT 99.9

Whoa! Have You Been On The Steepest Bridge IN Texas?

So, if you google the steepest bridge in Texas, this bridge comes up! The Rainbow Bridge is located in Port Arthur Texas. Many drivers who have been on the bridge consider it the 'scariest' bridge in Texas. THE RAINBOW BRIDGE IN PORT ARTHUR TEXAS WAS BUILT IN 1938. The bridge...
News Talk 860 KSFA

30 Texas Kids, Including One from Tyler, Have Gone Missing So Far in June

Summer is here with many families planning out their activities. Those activities could be a simple road trip (probably a short one with the high gas prices), maybe a trip to a water park to cool down or a big and elaborate vacation for the whole family to relax for a week. Some families, however, are not making those plans. They are in a constant state of worry because their child is not home. One Tyler family is feeling this way as their child is one of 30 that have gone missing this month alone in Texas.
KXAN

FIRST WARNING: Tropical low could boost rain chances this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As is normal for this time of year, the Atlantic basin is starting to warm up with tropical activity. Forecast models point to two areas of possible development that bear watching – one in the mid-Atlantic and the other in the northern Gulf. Given the proximity and more immediate timeline of effects with the tropical low in the Gulf, we focus our attention there.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Officials announce I-35E lane closures in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane. 
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes in These North Texas Towns Are Selling Faster Than Many Other US Cities

Two North Texas towns ranked among the top 20 hottest ZIP codes in the country, according to a new report from the real estate website Opendoor. Forney, east of Dallas, and Aubrey, northwest of Frisco, came in at No. 8 and No. 15 in the rankings. Opendoor arrived at the...
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Ghost towns in Texas: 10 abandoned places for a fun road trip from San Antonio

A visit to any one of these haunting ghost towns in Texas will provide you with an unforgettable adventure unlike any other! Get away from the crowds and explore new regions of the state that you might not have been aware of. When you travel to these Texas ghost towns, you will not only get a glimpse of some amazing architecture but also of the state’s extensive history, which is simply asking to be studied.
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy