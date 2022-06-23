ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters rescue woman from Kingston beach

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

KINGSTON – North Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews rescued a 19-year-old woman whose leg had become trapped between rocks on a beach near the Kingston Ferry Terminal on Wednesday evening.

North Kitsap Fire and Rescue spokesperson Michèle Laboda said first responders were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. after a passerby spotted a woman who had become entrapped in some large rocks on North Beach, near the ferry terminal holding lanes.

Firefighters responded and used the tools that they use to extricate patients from vehicles to free her, Laboda said. The woman was freed after about 15 minutes of work. She declined treatment or transportation to a hospital, Laboda said.

The large rocks like the ones on North Beach are used to protect banks from erosion and can be dangerous to walk on because they can have uneven surfaces and unexpected voids, Laboda said.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling .

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Firefighters rescue woman from Kingston beach

