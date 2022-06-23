ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach church will host summer pop up shop and kid-friendly day of fun on Saturday

By Erica Van Buren, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XyFt_0gJwNlgM00

DAYTONA BEACH — If you’re in the mood for free, kid-friendly fun, the Hello Summer Pop-Up Shop and Fun Day in Daytona Beach is set for Saturday.

The fun day will be held at The Masters Domain Church of God in Christ at 511 Fremont Avenue from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will feature food trucks and vendors offering an array of wares from arts and craft items, accessories and much more.

In addition there will be a variety of kid-friendly activities such as bouncy houses, games and face painting. R&S United Health Services will offer basic health screenings and Outreach Community Care Network will offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots free of charge. You must have your ID to get the vaccine.

Destiny Harris, event coordinator for The Masters Domain Church of God in Christ said vendor requests for the weekend event are still rolling in.

“We’re featuring a number of vendors from all over,” said Harris. “I wanted to support small businesses and what they have to offer the community. I want this to be a community event for people to be able to get together and get to know their neighbors.”

For more information visit www.eventbrite.com/e/hello-summer-pop-up-shop-fun-day-tickets-351172124277 or visit the Facebook page for Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ.

Erica Van Buren covers general assignment and Ormond Beach government for The Daytona Beach News-Journal and USA TODAY Network. Connect with her at EVanBuren@News-Jrnl.com or on Twitter: @EricaVanBuren32

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Parkview Church Quilt Ministry Delivers Comfort on Many Levels

Palm Coast, FL – The popularity of quilting ebbs and flows but for some people it’s more than a trend. It’s a passion. Rhonda Stapleford has been quilting since the 1990’s, inspired by a friend who showed her how to do it. Starting with a double and a twin quilt for her daughters as her first project, Rhonda was ‘totally hooked’, and the self-taught quilter has been honing and sharing her skills ever since.
PALM COAST, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in DeBary, FL

Warm and friendly are just some of the most appropriate words to describe the quaint city of DeBary, Florida. Make no mistake, though, because it’s also one of the best places for trying new things and experiences. Incorporated in 1993, DeBary covers 25 square miles and it gets its...
DEBARY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

All the “Girls, Girls, Girls” will be at the Daytona Bandshell

Carnival of Crue, a Motley Crue tribute, will be presented Friday, and Rushour and KISS America – Rush and KISS tributes will be presented Saturday at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Both concerts start at 7:15 p.m. For the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Carnival of Cruë is a Florida...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
Daytona Beach, FL
Society
southfloridareporter.com

Your Guide to Deep Sea Fishing in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach is the ultimate vacationland. Its famous nicknames include the “Springbreak Capital of the World,” the “World Center of Racing,” and the “World’s Most Famous Beach.” All three undoubtedly speak volumes about how incredible this place is. But, did you know that Daytona Beach is also an angling epicenter? Deep sea fishing in Daytona Beach is considered to be one of the finest Florida can offer.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Rare one-in-30-million orange lobster rescued from Volusia seafood store

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A local seafood store owner may have hit the crustacean jackpot. Larry Hurt of Fresh Local Seafood in Orange City opened his daily shipment of Maine lobsters Friday morning to find one that didn't look like the rest. Its shell was a bright orange. Hurt...
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Athens presents a lot of classic rock 'n' roll in DeLand

The Petty Hearts bring their national tour to the Athens Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, to celebrate the music of Tom Petty’s amazing 40-year career. Mr. Petty’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, were early performers of 1970s and 1980s Southern Rock and Heartland Rock, touring nationally and internationally until his death in 2017.
DELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
palmcoastobserver.com

How the East Flagler Mosquito Control District fights the bite

If you live in Florida, you have probably seen, or at least heard, mosquito fog trucks late at night or early in the morning. Because they are ubiquitous, there are many misconceptions about mosquitoes. Some of the more common ones include:. Myth: Bug zappers are effective against mosquitoes. Fact: Bug...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Couple fatally shot at resort in domestic murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man and woman were found fatally shot Saturday at a hotel resort in central Florida's tourist corridor in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide that started as a domestic dispute. The middle-aged man and woman were found at The Fountains Resort on International Drive,...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hello Summer Pop Up#Shop#United Health Services
disneyfoodblog.com

ANOTHER Airline Announces Nonstop Flights To Orlando

How do you get to Disney World? Do you often fly to Orlando International Airport?. If you do, there are certainly many options when it comes to airlines: from Southwest to Delta to American. Many of these airlines, among others, are also offering more non-stop flights into the city, making getting to Disney World even easier. Now, a newer airline is jumping into the fray.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tomoka Pointe apartments acquired by Venterra Realty

Venterra Realty Acquires Tomoka Pointe Community in Daytona Beach. Venterra Realty recently acquired the Tomoka Pointe community located in Daytona Beach. The 246-unit multi-family community was built in 2019 and offers modern one, two, and three-bedroom garden-style residences that range from 749-1,255 square feet in twelve unique floor plans, many with lake views.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paintings
palmcoastobserver.com

Denyse Bales-Chubb named President and CEO for AdventHealth Palm Coast

AdventHealth has named Denyse Bales-Chubb president/CEO for AdventHealth's Flagler and St. Johns market, which includes AdventHealth Palm Coast and the new AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, a four-story hospital scheduled to open in 2023. Bales-Chubb will lead the ongoing construction of AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway. “I’m thrilled about the opportunity to...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Used cooking oil from Orlando restaurants powers passenger airplanes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Used cooking oil collected from restaurants near Orlando-area attractions is being collected and converted into a fuel that can help fly the tourists who visit there. “We say we’re saving the world one drop of used oil at a time,” Dave Kimball said. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy