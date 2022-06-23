ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Shasta District Fair visitors can expect toasty temperatures; livestock entries rise

By Jessica Skropanic and Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

The Shasta District Fair on Wednesday kicked off its annual four days of fun at the fairgrounds in Anderson.

If you go, be ready for triple-digit temperatures during the daytime with clear skies and bright sunshine, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's going to be toasty," said Anna Wanless, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWgQi_0gJwNknd00

Fair-goers can wait until after sundown to escape the high heat. The weather service says nighttime temperatures this week will range from 70 to 74.

This week, fair activities include live entertainment, carnival rides and games, livestock exhibitions and the Junior Livestock Auction, vendor and food booths, and Saturday night auto racing, according to the Shasta District Fair and Event Center .

Fair guests may want to stagger their outdoor fun with visits to shaded indoor exhibits to get out of the baking sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvVz4_0gJwNknd00

The weather service advises fair-goers to drink water, protect their skin with a hat or sunscreen and limit their outdoor stays.

Wednesday was expected to be the hottest day this week, with temperatures reaching at least 106 degrees, Wanless said. Afternoon highs on Thursday through Saturday will range from 100 to 103 degrees.

The good news is there will be little or no wind, Wanless said. Despite the heat and dryness, without wind there won't likely be elevated fire weather concerns to mar people's fair fun.

The fair ends Saturday, but expect the triple-digit heat to last through Monday, according to the forecast. On Tuesday, high temperatures should drop into the upper 90s,

"Summer is here," Wanless said.

For more information go to the Shasta District Fair grounds’ website at www.shastadistrictfairandeventcenter.com or call 530-378-6789.

'Agriculture alive and well': More kids showcase farm animals

Go to this week's Shasta District Fair and you'll find the barns are bustling and livestock pens filled to capacity.

"My numbers are definitely up this year," the fair's new CEO, Melanie Silva, said about the higher number of livestock entries, which include a menagerie of beef, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens and rabbits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWC8i_0gJwNknd00

There's a busy arena schedule through Friday with 4-H and FFA members, as well as independent youth exhibitors, showcasing their prized animals before judges in the rings. Then on Saturday comes Junior Livestock Auction Day when the junior ranch hands hope to make a profit as they part with their animals.

Silva believes last year's huge sale at the auction encouraged more kids to enter the fair this year.

Palo Cedro 4-H leader Katy Zulliger also thinks more children wanted to get back to raising animals because they were tired of being cooped up while dealing with the pandemic.

"We had to squeeze in here a lot more because there were a lot more kids who really wanted to get back into showing animals and doing agriculture," Zulliger said.

"Agriculture is alive and well in Shasta County," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhO7q_0gJwNknd00

This year's 4-H/FFA Community Barbecue will be held from 3-7 p.m. July 9 as a drive-thru at the Anderson fairgrounds. A number of bidders and businesses who buy the animals at the auction then donate them for the barbecue as a fundraiser for the clubs.

Tickets are a $15 donation and can be purchased from 4-H and FFA members who are at the fair and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UC Cooperative Extension-4-H office at 1851 Hartnell Ave. in Redding.

The fair is open from noon to 11 p.m. Thursday and from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta District Fair visitors can expect toasty temperatures; livestock entries rise

Comments / 0

Related
worldnationnews.com

The Bidwells return to restore the pockets of history

CHICO — The local pocket of Chico’s history resurfaced on Saturday when the Bidwell Mansion opened its doors for the first “Summer with the Bidwells” event since the pandemic, with free snacks and appearances from John and Annie Bidwell. Two years after the start of the...
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Feeling The Heat This Weekend

It’s hot out, making for an excellent pool day! Just make sure to apply the sunscreen. We still have a warm night ahead, lows will be bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s for most with a 70 slipping in there for a few in the valley. This all comes down to another uncomfortable or expensive night for most as the AC will need to be kicked on for a good chunk of the evening. For those close to or east of the Sierra crest, the thunderstorms popping up today will diminish this evening, leaving a clear night ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

85-acre control burn planned in Tehama County next week

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE and the Sierra Pacific Industries is planning to burn 85 acres on Wednesday in Tehama County. CAL FIRE says the burn will be south of Highway 36 East in the area of Shelton Ridge. The burn will begin at 10 a.m. and should be...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
City
Redding, CA
City
Anderson, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
City
Palo Cedro, CA
krcrtv.com

First of its kind: "River Beats" music festival takes place at Anderson River Park

ANDERSON, Calif. — Saturday, June 25, 2022, 12:00 PM:. The first-ever Anderson River Beats music festival is happening tonight at 4:00 p.m. at the Anderson River Park. This free, family-friendly concert features hip/hop, house, experimental, and other music genres. River Beats also has a cornhole tournament, plus food from local vendors, drinks, face paintings, horse rides, and raffles.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE knocks down Tehama County fire, power restored

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has knocked down a vegetation fire just outside of the Corning city limits. Crews responded to the fire in the area of Orland Avenue and Samson Avenue around 8:20 a.m. When crews arrived, they found vegetation burning under solar panels and...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico set to clear out Comanche Creek, City updates shelter status

CHICO, Calif. - Chico will move through the Comanche Creek homeless camp site next Wednesday, June 29, 2022, handing out 7-day notices to the homeless living there. The city is trying to clear out the entire area all at once, but the settlement agreement says the city can only give notices and move out 50 homeless people at once.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Sunscreen#Goats
actionnewsnow.com

Crews pick up trash at Chico homeless camps

CHICO, Calif. - The public works department of the City of Chico cleaned up trash at two homeless encampments on Thursday. Workers went through the bike path located off East Lassen Avenue and Emilio Way. Crews removed trash before heading over to Comanche Creek Greenway where they picked up a...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down human-caused fire in Redding Friday

REDDING, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a vegetation fire that was human-caused in an area frequently occupied by homeless people in Redding, the fire department says. Just after 3 p.m., fire crews responded to 3048 Keswick Dam Road for a reported vegetation fire. Firefighters reported a quarter-acre fire and were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
actionnewsnow.com

2 found dead in Redding house fire Saturday morning

REDDING, Calif. - Two people were found dead after firefighters responded to a structure fire in Redding Saturday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a report of a fire located at 2735 Leland Avenue around 5:15 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a single-family...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire crews knock down structure fire in Magalia

MAGALIA, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters knocked down a structure fire in Magalia. CAL FIRE Butte County said about a third of the attic was involved in the fire. Firefighters will remain at the scene to mop up. Crews are calling it the Clarion Fire.
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead in a vehicle parked at Five Mile Recreation Area

CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead at Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park late Wednesday night, police say. Just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Five Mile Recreation Area parking lot for a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. Police said the person was pronounced dead...
worldnationnews.com

Chico’s housing site reaches 2 months of operation

CHICO – It’s been two months since Chico’s emergency unorganized housing first opened on April 25. The grid of exquisite, ornate white boxes is no more. Now seen are signs of everyday life at the housing site. Lawn chairs and potted plants decorated in front of people’s...
Mount Shasta Herald

Search continues Friday for missing McCloud man; surveillance video examined

Authorities looking for a missing McCloud man received more help Thursday as surveillance video supplied more clues in the search. Terry Knight, 66, went missing Wednesday, June 22, and the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team has been looking for him since Wednesday evening. On Thursday, a deputy...
MCCLOUD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in Redding burglary arrested

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department arrested a man they believe is a suspect in other burglaries and thefts in the area of Hilltop Drive and Bechelli Lane. Police said the Bike Team learned about a burglary that took place on Wednesday on Bechelli Lane. Police said a laptop was stolen.
REDDING, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

1K+
Followers
609
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy