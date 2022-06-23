Dates for the 2023 Rolex 24 announced. Here's what to know and how to get tickets

Time to unwrap that 2023 calendar, because the motorsports schedule is slowly coming together.

The 61st Rolex 24 weekend is set for Jan. 26-29, Daytona International Speedway announced on Thursday. Next year's event will see the return of the GTP class, which features new hybrid prototypes from a variety of different manufacturers.

It will be the first race for the new class, which will feature four manufacturers — Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche.

The green flag for the 24-hour race is set to drop Saturday, Jan. 28, and garage access will be included for all 2-day infield and single-day customers.

“The 2023 Rolex 24 begins a new tradition with state-of-the-art new prototype race cars and brings back an old one with the GTP class,” said Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “We are also thrilled to offer the up-close, garage access that we know fans from around the globe will enjoy.”

FRANCE'S VISION:KEN WILLIS: Jim France's world vision for sports-car racing nears its green flag

NASCAR AND LE MANS:NASCAR to enter Hendrick Motorsports in 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans as Garage 56 entry

ROLEX DRAMA:'I DON'T GET IT:' Early Rolex 24 drama paves way for chaotic – and cold – night

How to get tickets for the 2023 Rolex 24?

As usual, Rolex week begins the previous weekend (Jan. 20-22) with Roar Before the 24 test sessions and Scout Days.

Practices for the main event will run Jan. 26-27, while Friday’s slate will see the return of the four-hour BMW Endurance Challenge. The popular Taste of the 24 also returns Jan. 28.

Fans who attended this year's Rolex 24 can log into their account to renew tickets, while tickets for the general public go on sale in August. Tickets for the Taste of the 24 go on sale June 29.

The next big event at the Speedway takes place next weekend with the inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest, while the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will once again serve as the NASCAR Cup Series' regular season finale Aug. 27.