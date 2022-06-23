ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette based Boiler Juniors 14U volleyball team claims program's 4th AAU national title

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXBCB_0gJwNgGj00

LAFAYETTE — Bella Widmer's journey to an AAU national championship was different than some of her Boiler Juniors teammates.

The core group of the club volleyball roster had won the AAU national championship twice before, in the 11U open division three years ago and again last year as 13 year olds.

But Widmer, an incoming Benton Central freshman, hadn't.

She was on her age group's No. 2 team a year ago, so last Saturday was especially satisfying when Boiler Juniors breezed through the 14 Open bracket en route to an AAU national championship at Disney's Wide World of Sports in Florida.

"This is my first year on the team. I don't know how it was years ago," Widmer said. "The speed and the games are different. The speed is different from last year to this year."

That speed is what separates this team from others in its age group across the country, said John Shondell, who co-coaches the team with Chandra Hepler.

"Our offense is so fast. It is so advanced compared to teams we play," he said. "It is so much faster. It is really hard for teams to catch up with them, especially kids who have never played us before."

Boiler Juniors, now training out of its spacious six-court facility on Haggerty Lane in Lafayette, claimed the club's fourth AAU national championship with the three won by this current 14s age group at ages 11 and 13, as well as the club's 14U team in 2020.

This year's AAU national champion includes local products Widmer, Cali Foster (Benton Central), Lexi Shondell (McCutcheon) and Chase Lemming (Seeger), along with Arielle Hepler (Washington Stem Academy), Madison Miles, Raegan Miles, Mia Walpole and Bre Morgan (Hamilton Southeastern), Reese Resmer (Noblesville) and Caroline Ward (Tri-West).

Boiler Juniors also earned a runner-up finish last week in the 11 open division.

"You never really get used to it," said Lexi Shondell, the team's setter. "Teams get better every year so it's always exciting."

This season, though, has been a little more intriguing.

The Boiler Juniors 14 Gold team is ranked No. 1 nationally, both in the computer poll and the Volleyball Monthly poll.

Knowledgeable and experienced players who've trained together for years lends itself to implementing the uptempo attack, but it's ball control and serving improvements that have propelled this team to the one with a target on its back in every tournament it competes in.

This season, they've won The Bluegrass Open, the JVA Summerfect and Windy City Qualifier tournaments.

It's a tournament that Boiler Juniors hasn't won that is the ultimate prize though and that awaits in Indianapolis at the USA Volleyball girls junior national championships.

"It is a little bit stronger tournament," John Shondell said. "There's going to be four or five teams there that can really beat us."

While the AAU tournament title has become routine for a majority of this group's roster, it is never expected.

Therefore, it is cherished, but the annual trip to Disney has become a business adventure as much as it is a fun getaway.

The short haul to Indianapolis is where Boiler Juniors has an opportunity to elevate its status.

"There's been past seasons where we went there and haven't done our best," Foster said of the USAV nationals. "We lost matches we expected to win. With the 11s, we went and lost in the semis."

Camaraderie has been the key.

"We spend a lot of time together on and off the court," Widmer said. "We'll always go out to dinner. We're usually all together, which is important. Without bonding, you can't work together. That is what makes us more successful."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette based Boiler Juniors 14U volleyball team claims program's 4th AAU national title

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

South Bend hoops standout taking the academic route

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Isaiah Robinson is a 2022 graduate of South Bend Riley High School. But before walking across the stage, he was running gymnasiums around northern Indiana -- finishing his high school career as an all-NIC honorable mention player. He’s got the option to play college ball,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue picks up 2023 commitment from in-state Edge prospect

Purdue is working to improve its standing for the class of 2023, and the Boilermakers picked up another in-state prospect Saturday afternoon. This time, the pledge comes from Will Heldt, a 6-foot-6 and 240 lb. defender out of Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana. Heldt has played linebacker and is listed as an Edge prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
CARMEL, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue lands 2023 commitment from in-state wide receiver

Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class continues to take shape. The Boilermakers are now up to 11 commitments after landing pledges on back-to-back days. The newest commitment comes from in-state wide receiver TJ McWilliams, who was on campus for a visit this weekend. The North Central standout from Indianapolis shared the news on his Twitter account.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Noblesville, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
readthereporter.com

Miller shows Terre Haute how it’s done

Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon dominated at Junior Championship. Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon ran away with a prestigious tournament this week at the Country Club of Terre Haute. Whallon, an incoming senior for the Millers, triumphed at the Indiana Golf Association’s Girls State Junior Championship, a three-day, 54-hole event on the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KISS 106

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
WANE-TV

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis.
HOLTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Volleyball#14u#Aau#Boiler Juniors#4th Aau#Aauvbnatls
WLFI.com

Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering back in action

The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping. The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WISH-TV

Historic church trying to fend off father time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Mary Catholic Church in Downtown Indianapolis is on the home stretch in a fund raising campaign to help with much needed repairs to the façade. “In order to make the limestone adhere to the brick, they had to use these rods to drive into the brick and the limestone,” Helen Small, Co-Chair of the “Save The Steeples Campaign” said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Cooler weather follows a brief round of showers & storms

INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday’s high of 86 in Indianapolis officially makes it 6 straight days with hotter than average weather. This stretch of hot weather from the past week and even week before has come with dry conditions. The last day of measurable rain in the city was June 12th and pre-drought conditions are present across 44% of the state. Despite this a chance for rain is on the way with cooler weather in sight too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette home destroyed after fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette home was heavily damaged after a fire Friday evening. The Sheffield Fire Department was called to a structure fire at a home on Wildcat Bluffs Road about 6:30 this evening. Smoke could be seen for miles. Nobody was inside the house when the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
thestatehousefile.com

Rep. Jim Lucas suggests Uvalde shooting could be false flag operation

Editor's note: At the request of Rep. Jim Lucas, TheStatehouseFile.com has edited the headline of this story to more accurately reflect what he says he meant. It originally read, "Rep. Jim Lucas suggests Uvalde shooting was false flag operation." INDIANAPOLIS—Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, took to Facebook on Wednesday to ask...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis firefighter arrested by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday. Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.
Current Publishing

Unique restaurant opening soon in Fishers

A new restaurant with a unique concept is opening later this month in Fishers. Room Service on Wheels, at 11110 Lantern Rd., offers customers and employees a different kind of dining experience. Owners Randy De John and Mike Nash decided to open the restaurant with a “ghost kitchen” after they...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Vehicles illegally drive on Midland Trace Trail

As the City of Westfield expands its trails system, more residents are walking, running or cycling on the pedestrian trailways. But the city is also seeing in motorists illegally driving on trails, especially on the Midland Trace Trail. “For the most part, accidental driving on the trail, it does happen,...
WESTFIELD, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy