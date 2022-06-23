ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Maldonado's soccer career put on hold as he recovers from knee injury

By Robert Magobet, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLylb_0gJwNeVH00

In a regular season soccer match versus the Florida Tropics on May 28, Armando Maldonado made a move for the ball. But the Lakeland United forward was clipped from behind as his left foot was firmly planted in the ground.

His body shifted and, it was followed by a loud popping sound. At that moment, Maldonado could not feel his knee — he had torn his ACL and his meniscus around the 75th minute of the game.

Maldonado, the 2021 Polk County Boys Soccer Player of the Year, had signed up to play with the United Premier Soccer League team to further augment his soccer skills with hopes of earning a college scholarship.

His goal was successful. He secured a scholarship to Prairie State College in Chicago early in the season, setting up a start date with the NJCAA program on June 25.

But his Lakeland United season effectively ended with three goals and one assist because of the knee injury and he was worried about retaining his scholarship.

“I was sad and I didn’t want to tell coaches," Maldonado said. "I was thinking, ‘Why did this happen to me?’ But you know, God is the only one that knows what happen to me. He has the reason. He knows why he picked me. He probably wants me to go through the struggle to see. He’s just putting me to the test. God puts you through challenges to see how strong you are.”

Still, Maldonado had thoughts that his scholarship would be taken away. Prairie State coach Carlos Reyes had watched the soccer game in which Maldonado was injured, and for the next couple of weeks he monitored the status of Maldonado's injury, hoping that it wasn’t too serious.

After three weeks, MRI results were in and doctors officially labeled the injury an ACL and meniscus tear. But Reyes reassured Maldonado that the scholarship is still on the table for 2023 if the Lakeland United forward wanted to go that route.

Maldonado said he intends to stay the course.

But Lakeland United head coach Tauan Salgado said there could be more options on the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9M0T_0gJwNeVH00

“He won't be going to Prairie State College anymore for this fall,” Salgado said. “The work that we will put together will be first focused on his full recovery, then get him back on the fields with us and check the opportunities out there for the fall of 2023.

"Coach Carlos Reyes from Prairie State College already made note that he wants Armando for 2023, but we will have other options for him as well and he will decide his future with our help and guidance.”

But, with his entire left leg in a knee brace while walking on crunches, Maldonado is waiting to see when he can get surgery.

Since the end of May, he has been attending games, most recently being there for Lakeland United's 2-1 win over the Florida Tropics, which advanced the first-year program past the first round of the playoffs and a Sunday game in Haines City with Leg-AZ World FC, the top team in Florida West.

“It’s a good feeling for me and the team because all season we’ve been working hard,” Maldonado said.

Still, Maldonado typically thinks about getting back to playing, even as far back as when he first competed in soccer in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, while living with his grandmother. Normally, the former all-county Polk player played soccer on the streets, or in nearby neighborhoods.

Competitive soccer wasn’t available to Maldonado until he moved to Lakeland in 2014. His first taste of competitive soccer came when he joined the Florida Tropics Academy.

He would go on to play for Lake Gibson High, where he led the Braves to the district title game for the first time in 17 years and back-to-back district championships. He graduated Lake Gibson as the school's second all-time leading goal scorer in its history with 91 goals.

These are the memories Maldonado yearns for.

“One month ago I was good," he said. "I could have played in the game, but I couldn’t. The injury is holding me back.”

It will likely take Maldonado 10 months to make a comeback. For now, he will take tips from Lakeland United coach Samuel Sampaio, who also tore his ACL while playing in the fall.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Maldonado's soccer career put on hold as he recovers from knee injury

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Congratulations, Miss Florida!

LAKELAND, Fla — Last night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland, Miss Seminole County, Lindsay Bettis, took home the coveted Miss Florida tiara in her final year of eligibility. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This was the seventh time 26-year-old Lindsay Bettis has...
LAKELAND, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Day Trips from Tampa (Unique trips on a tankful!)

Tampa is a wonderful city full of interesting and exciting things to do; with that said, people need a change of scenery from time to time and this is where a day trip is the perfect excuse to make your escape. While you’ll still have the opportunity for a theme...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Haines City, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can sample French cuisine meals here. You'll adore its cuisine, particularly the delectable spiced crab, wonderfully cooked chicken with pesto, and handmade marinated duck. A large chocolate soufflé, a well-prepared watermelon salad, and a unique blueberry tartlet are all available to order. The wine range is comprehensive, ensuring that all consumers will find something to their liking. This bar's main attractions are its unequaled espresso coffee, excellent cappuccino, and sensational American coffee.
ORLANDO, FL
getnews.info

Orlando Parking Lot Paving Highlights Why People Should Consider Hiring Them For Their Paving Projects

Orlando, FL – June 25, 2022 – In a recent website post, Orlando Parking Lot Paving explained why people should consider hiring them for their paving projects. If people need parking spaces that hold up to heavy vehicle traffic, make a great first impression on customers, and be of the highest quality materials, call on them! The paving crew at Orlando Parking Lot Paving is fully licensed and bonded, equipped with the latest equipment and expertise. Their warranty backs every job the Paving Contractor Orlando undertakes.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Skills#The Soccer Game#The Florida Tropics#Acl#Prairie State College#Njcaa#Ma
WFLA

Florida deputies kill kidnapping suspect in shootout, rescue 2 women

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies got into a deadly shootout with a kidnapping suspect Saturday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. A video release from BCSO said that the shooting happened after a pursuit that started in Osceola County, went through Indian River County, and ended in Brevard County. The pursuit involved […]
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed in shootout with deputies in Highlands County, sheriff says

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A call about a wrong-way driver ended in a deadly shootout Friday morning with law enforcement officers in the Lake Placid area. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says it was first alerted overnight to a van going the wrong way on the southbound side of US-27 near State Road 70. Just after 2:30 a.m., deputies spotted the white Econoline van heading north – now driving the correct way.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police say 16-year-old travels over 750 miles to Florida, seeking revenge on officer

Orlando, Fla. - A 16-year-old is now in custody after police say he was involved in an online sex crimes investigation and threatened law enforcement. Orlando Police and Florida Highway Patrol held a news conference on Wednesday about the arrest. Investigators hope the 16-year-old being held at a juvenile detention...
disneyfoodblog.com

ANOTHER Airline Announces Nonstop Flights To Orlando

How do you get to Disney World? Do you often fly to Orlando International Airport?. If you do, there are certainly many options when it comes to airlines: from Southwest to Delta to American. Many of these airlines, among others, are also offering more non-stop flights into the city, making getting to Disney World even easier. Now, a newer airline is jumping into the fray.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

1K guns collected at Tampa buy-back event

The Tampa Police Department had to shut down its gun buy-back event early Saturday due to "huge interest" from community members who sought to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms, a news release from the City of Tampa said.
TAMPA, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy