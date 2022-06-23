ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pandemic Surge in Gender Violence Met With 'Vanishingly Small' Funds, Says U.N.

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A "vanishingly small" proportion of COVID-19 funding went to tackling violence against women and girls that spiralled during the pandemic, a United Nations report https://www.unwomen.org/en/digital-library/publications/2022/06/government-responses-to-covid-19-lessons-on-gender-equality-for-a-world-in-turmoil said on Thursday. The report found that just 0.0002% of $26.7 trillion of donor funding worldwide went towards ending gender-based violence that...

Daily Mail

Feminist writer Julie Bindel goes ahead with talk OUTSIDE local library after Stonewall-backing council cancelled the event because her views 'fly in the face' of their position on trans rights

Feminist writer Julie Bindel gave a talk outside a library in defiance of council chiefs who cancelled it because her views 'fly in the face' of their position on trans rights. Ms Bindel had been due to speak about 'feminist activism to end male violence in Nottingham' at Aspley Library...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slate

The Conspiracy Theory at the Center of the Far Right’s Violence Against LGBTQ+ People

On Saturday, police arrested 31 members of the white nationalist organization Patriot Front for allegedly plotting an attack on a Pride festival event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. In the aftermath of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the group has become a muscular presence at anti-government and anti-abortion events. Its rise to prominence is fueled by its fascist aesthetic and the aggressive project announced on its online platform: to “reclaim America” for members of the “European race.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Call for positive male role models to counter gender-based violence

A Belfast conference is set to hear a call to encourage male leaders to speak out against all forms of gender-based abuse and violence.US based educator Dr Jackson Katz will be the keynote speaker at a gathering in the Long Gallery in Stormont on Tuesday organised by the Executive Office.It will be the final part of a two-day series of engagements which includes events with key representatives from sports organisations and the education sector to look at their role in helping to promote a positive attitude towards women and girls.Earlier this year a survey presented by the Women’s Resource and...
NFL
Refinery29

“I’m Prepared To Scream Until My Throat Is Raw.” 6 Teens On The Fight For Abortion

On May 1, my biggest concerns were getting ready for prom and passing my AP tests. By the next night, my priorities were drastically different. A draft opinion from the Supreme Court had leaked, indicating that Roe v. Wade would most likely be overturned. Roe protects the rights of pregnant people to choose abortion without excessive government restriction. I saw this as a protection of my future, one that I’d always had.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fortune

The Roe v. Wade decision is “pushing people into psychological crisis,” mental health expert warns

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision guaranteeing federal protection of abortion rights, experts warn of dire mental health consequences. Frank C. Worrell, president of the American Psychological Association (APA) calls for mental health providers to support people as they grapple with their reproductive health decisions.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

U.S. Pressures El Salvador to Extradite Wanted MS-13 Leaders

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday asked authorities in El Salvador to "immediately" extradite leaders of the international criminal gang MS-13 to be put on trial in the United States. The request is the latest chapter in Washington's increasingly complicated relationship with the government of President...
U.S. POLITICS
interviewmagazine.com

Gagging for Gays Against Guns

The disco ball is back—only this time, it’s being wielded for political means. In the protests organized by New York-based direct-action group Gays Against Guns (GAG), the mirrored orb is brandished in a sea of white-veiled “Human Beings” who represent victims of gun violence. For GAG, it’s an homage to the 49 LGBTQ+ and majority Latinx victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. The group, formed after the tragedy in response to the country’s gun violence epidemic, uses these political actions to advocate for a broader understanding of “the gun industry’s chain of death” by outing the investors, manufacturers, and politicians who block safer gun laws. This fight against the opacity of the American political machine is echoed by Weekly Senator. Founded by Michael Bullock, a writer, editor, and member of the political action committee Downtown for Democracy, the platform educates voters on senate races and streamlines weekly donations to progressive candidates across the nation. Last week, Bullock called up Brigid McGinn, one of GAG’s key members, to discuss activism, gun shows, and the future of political funding.—ELLA MARTIN-GACHOT.
PROTESTS

