EUGENE, Ore. — A multiple-agency response was needed for downtown civil unrest Friday night in Eugene, the Eugene Police Department said. 10 people were arrested. Eugene PD began receiving reports of a group publicizing on social media for people to come to a “Night of Rage” in the wake of an opinion by the Supreme Court of the United States, Dobbs v. Jackson (related to Roe v. Wade).

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO