ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Nutella fans vote Lubbock's Pancake House for 'Fancake Award'; earns year's supply and $5k

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0va14Z_0gJwN37l00

Lubbock's Pancake House, a city mainstay since the 1950s, became one of six restaurants to earn a "Fancake Award" in an inaugural vote by fans of Nutella.

Nutella asked pancake fans across the country to nominate their favorite independently owned pancake restaurants, according to a news release from Nutella.

Various votes were narrowed down to a top six that serve "the best pancake recipes and lend the warmest atmospheres for cozy and memorable pancake breakfasts," according to the release.

Others are reading:How Lubbock family helped in the making of a miracle

The winners of the first Nutella Fancake Awards are:

  • Steve's Diner in Exeter, New Hampshire.
  • The Pancake Pantry in Franklin, Tennessee.
  • The Magnolia Pancake Haus in San Antonio.
  • Pancake House, 510 Ave. Q, in Lubbock.
  • Ricas Crepas in Los Angeles, California.
  • Cedric's Family Restaurant in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Winners also received a sweet bonus, a $5,000 grant, a Fancakes trophy and a year's supply of Nutella. The supply translates to $4,000 or eight cases of Nutella per month.

Lionel Orosco, a Pancake House cook, said they just found out about the award last week.

"We got a letter in the mail saying we won last week, around Friday," Orosco told the A-J on Thursday. "We put everything up this week."

The company will also meet wit the restaurants and create an "exclusive Nutella pancake recipe that embodies how special each spot is to their local community," according to the release.

The Pancake House had not met with the company yet on the Nutella special as of Thursday, but Orosco believes it will be great.

Others are reading:Lubbock's Velvet Taco kicks off summer with first Party on the Patio: giveaways included

"My daughter loves Nutella, she'll say Nutella this, Nutella that," Orosco said. "I don't know if we'll add it on top, or mix it in, but we're known for our pancakes. They are made completely from scratch, that's what makes us different."

Endri Shtylla, marketing director for Nutella at Ferrero U.S.A, said the Fancake Award is meant to honor small restaurants with community impacts.

"Pancakes and the local small businesses that serve them, spread so much joy to people who go out to breakfast with friends and family," Shtylla said. "These pancake restaurants are integral parts of our communities and we look forward to helping them continue the tradition of creating special breakfast moments."

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Events Happening Around Lubbock for 4th of July

It's time to get patriotic and here in Lubbock we definitely know how to do that. If you are looking for some fun events to check out this is the place to go. It is in order by when it is happening. July 4th Events Happening Around Lubbock. Top Six...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

New Homemade Taco Stand Coming to Lubbock

Now this is going to give Lubbock something to taco bout. If you've been to Midland, Dallas, San Antonio or Albuquerque recently you may have heard about Rusty Taco. Well, good news for those who love it or tacos is opening a location here. Rusty Taco is still working on...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
State
California State
City
Magnolia, TX
State
Tennessee State
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Lubbock, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Day in the Life of a Local Musician in Lubbock

My normal day probably isn't very different than yours, honestly. It may seem super cool to a lot of people when I tell them that I'm in a band. We play shows around town, sometimes we rent a van and drive to other cities or states to play, and we have an EP on Spotify. It's rad, sure, but I'm just a dude.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

The Lavender Farm of Shallowater Opens This Weekend!

If you are looking for the perfect way to start off the weekend, then look no further than the Summer opening of The Lavender Farm! The sea of gorgeous purple blooms dancing in the West Texas wind is an amazing sight to see and when you add in the intoxicating scent of lavender, you are guaranteed to find to find some reprieve from the stresses of daily life.
SHALLOWATER, TX
KCBD

Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ironman 70.3 is the longest running Ironman race in Texas and one of the oldest in the nation. The swim, ride, and race competition happens right here in Lubbock. To many competitors, it’s more than a race. Anthony Ysasaga, a four-time Ironman, says it...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Save Your Lawn From the West Texas Drought With These 7 Simple Tips

We all know that it's dry, but there's no need for your lawn to suffer. Don't let the lack of water deter you from having a luscious green lawn. Just follow these easy hacks. With regular watering sessions restricted to two times per week paired with the scorching summer heat and the continuing drought, many Lubbock residents are struggling to keep their lawns alive. Here are some simple tips for keeping things green.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pancakes#Family Restaurant#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Lubbock S Pancake House#The Pancake Pantry#Fancakes
fox34.com

Possible diverted traffic during running leg of Ironman 70.3 race

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many athletes gathered at the starting line this morning to claim Ironman status. Lubbock’s annual triathlon is the longest-running Ironman 70.3 race is Texas. It started at 6:30 a.m. today with a 1.2-mile swim across Dunbar Historical Lake. The athletes then embarked on a 56-mile...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

10 Hilarious ‘She’s a 10 in Lubbock, But…’ Memes

Maybe you've already seen some of the "she's a 10 but..." memes. If not, get ready for a quick tutorial. The way this meme works is that you're describing a woman that's perfect, except she has a major fault that's a bit of a deal-breaker. This meme/game or whatever you want to call it is super hot right now. I thought it would be fun to take the idea, but apply it to Lubbock. I hope you'll find this amusing:
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
koxe.com

Cold Front Expected Late Sunday

As of Saturday night, a cold front had moved past Amarillo and was headed toward Lubbock. The front is forecast to move into the KOXE listening area Sunday afternoon. While temperatures will be hot again Sunday, late in the day some much welcomed temperature relief will arrive and maybe, just maybe, some showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday. How much cooler? Temperatures by Monday morning should be in the mid to upper 60’s while highs Monday afternoon should be in the upper 80’s to 90. Expect a northeast wind behind the front 15-25 mph. The rain chance is 30 to 40 percent Sunday night and Monday. Highs by Tuesday creep back to just above 90 followed by mid 90’s mid week and upper 90’s going into the weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Things In Lubbock That Will Straight Up Kill You

West Texas is hard country. If you don't watch your p's and q's you could end up in a bad way. I know you want to think of Lubbock as a big-little town. Maybe you think of it as a charming place where everyone is friendly. Guess what? The specter of death wants to shake your hand too. While the grim reaper sharpens his scythe, I'll give you a list of "Nine Things In Lubbock That Could Straight Up Kill You".
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

A look at what the Lubbock Police Department spent ARPA funds on

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department spent ARPA Funds on stalker radar trailers, lidar traffic laser units, stramm security towers and a modular barrier system. The City of Lubbock was given $56 million dollars in ARPA funding and almost a half a million dollars went to the Lubbock Police Department and the rest went dispersed to local business who were recovering from the pandemic, rent relief and the arts.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Horses involved in crash on the Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A truck pulling a horse trailer and an SUV crashed today on south Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Moderate injuries were reported, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Witnesses passing the wreck saw horses around the trailer. It is unknown if any of the animals were...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy