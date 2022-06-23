ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injured bear prompts closure of Interstate 495 in Raynham

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nx0Vn_0gJwMQ8C00
File photo -- Massachusetts State Police cruiser

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An injured bear prompted the closure of Interstate 495 in Raynham on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers and environmental police officers responding to a report of a bear in the median around 11 a.m. found the animal suffering from apparent injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials sedated the bear and transported it to a Massachusetts Wildlife facility for treatment.

The highway was closed in both directions for a brief period of time. It has since reopened.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

