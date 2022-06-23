ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Sunak urges banks to keep funding oil and gas firms after windfall tax

By Alex Lawson Energy correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsxF1_0gJwLx6G00
Rishi Sunak Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Rishi Sunak has asked Britain’s biggest banks to keep the money taps flowing to the oil and gas sector after slapping it with a windfall tax.

In a bruising meeting in Aberdeen on Thursday, the chancellor told oil and gas executives he is trying to ensure investment in their businesses is not curtailed.

Sunak visited the Scottish oil industry hub to discuss Britain’s energy security and the energy profits levy. The tax on excess North Sea profits was introduced last month in an attempt to raise £5bn to cut household bills .

But oil and gas companies including BP and Shell have warned the levy could hit investment into renewable energy.

Sources who attended the meeting at the Net Zero Technology Centre said Sunak told those assembled he asked lenders to ensure oil and gas companies had access to capital.

It is understood participants, who included executives from BP, Shell, Harbour Energy and Ithaca Energy, raised a string of concerns over the tax during the hour-long meeting.

An Ithaca Energy executive told the chancellor that the windfall tax had made its planned investments into the Cambo, Rosebank and Marigold fields more complex.

One attendee said: “He arrived at the meeting bright eyed and bushy tailed and left with his tail between his legs. It would have been a chastening experience.”

The windfall tax was only implemented after a U-turn by Sunak and Boris Johnson, who had argued it would hit investment.

It is understood Sunak told executives he did not see the levy as a “permanent fixture”. The tax is expected to be in place until normal market conditions return to the oil and gas sector or by the end of 2025. The Guardian revealed this week Harbour has lobbied the government to bring this date forward by two years.

Executives want the government to commit to a timetable to review market conditions and for an investment allowance included within the levy to be backdated to cover projects that have already been invested in but are yet to produce oil and gas. They also want decommissioning costs to be included within the allowance.

After meeting executives, Sunak later addressed younger members of the industry in a Treasury Connect event, discussing jobs and the future prospects while holding a mug adorned with the Scotland flag.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Separately on Thursday, the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, laid out his plans to ensure Britain has enough domestic energy for this winter. In a speech at the Chatham House Second Century London Conference, he said talks were under way to keep coal plants in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire open for longer.

European countries are scrambling to replace Russian gas as Vladimir Putin turns the screw on foreign energy supplies. Kwarteng said: “We cannot – and will not – be blackmailed by dictators with their hands on the gas taps.”

The Treasury declined to comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
Grist

Canadians’ $100 billion oil and gas problem

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Canadians stand to lose over $100 billion in the energy transition as investors around the world continue to pour money into fossil fuel assets that will eventually become worthless, a recent international study finds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
The Associated Press

Oil industry says Granholm meeting sends ‘positive signal’

WASHINGTON (AP) — An oil industry meeting with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to lower gas prices and boost domestic oil supplies was constructive, but did not produce a major breakthrough, administration and industry officials said Thursday. The closed-door meeting came as President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Energy Security#Renewable Energy#A Treasury#Rishi Sunak Photograph#Scottish#Shell#Bp#Harbour Energy#Ithaca Energy
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Unfinished and unwanted 9,000-passenger cruise ship to be scrapped

What was meant to be one of the world’s largest cruise ships is being prepared for its maiden voyage – to a scrapyard. Global Dream II, which was designed to hold more than 9,000 passengers, had almost been completed at a shipyard on Germany’s Baltic coast. However, the shipbuilder MV Werften filed for bankruptcy in January 2022 and the administrators cannot find a buyer for Global Dream II.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

331K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy