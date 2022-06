UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board is holding its second meeting Monday evening since the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. This comes after the board decided to take no action at its previous meeting June 4 against embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo. In that special meeting, parents had expressed frustation that the board did not fire Arredondo.

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO